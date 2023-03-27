At the March 21 meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen directed street superintendent Barry Crawford to get a quote on the cost of paving approximately one-half mile of Sallie Hardin Road.
City officials said the entire Sallie Hardin Road is in need of re-paving, but the city’s budget only has approximately $300,000 for street paving.
“The worst part of the road is from Highway 336 to Highway 15 there at Montgomery Drugs,” Crawford said.
Crawford said the cost of re-paving all of Sallie Hardin Road from old Highway 6 two lane to Highway 15 was estimated at $1.2-million.
“And that estimate on the entire road didn’t include the mill work and extensive dirt work that’s needed,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “We’ll look at doing that north end of the road once Barry gets a quote on just that section.”
Officials noted that Sallie Hardin Road is used daily as a cut through route by hundreds of workers who work along Highway 15 and in the industrial park.
“For the public’s sake we definitely need some immediate remedy at least to fix the worst section of Sallie Hardin Road,” said Alderman David Anderson.
In other new business aldermen unanimously approved $15,000 for the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for final payment of the mural which is being painted on the cotton compress wall at the 1st Choice Bank Gateway.
Total cost on the mural is $40,000. The Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce has secured a $20,000 Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance community grant which will repay half of that fee to Murals & More artists of Franklin, TN.
Other new business items which were approved included:
-putting up a street light at 277 Turtle Creek Drive;
-the hiring of Latavia Knox as a patrol officer with the Pontotoc Police Dept. Police Chief Randy Tutor said that Knox, a native of Pontotoc, has been working for two years with the Louisville Police Dept. “The Louisville police chief spoke very highly of her performance with them,” Tutor said.
-hiring Josh Neal as a natural gas dept. employee effective April 1, 2023;
-purchase a garbage receptacle to replace a damaged one at the Pontotoc City Cemetery for $665.00 out of tourism;
- a payment of $164,405.98 for work on the city’s sewer expansion by ESI, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and Reece Construction. Officials said one more payment is owed.
-to repaint the parking space lines on North Main Street by the school.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-setting gas rate for April 1, 2023, in the amount of $8.51. This rate is based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $4.51;
-for Terry Williamson to attend the BOAM meeting in Gulfport, MS, from June 11-16, 2023. Travel by city vehicle and meal per diem.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.