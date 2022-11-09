(Editor’s Note: Unanimous votes at the Nov. 1 meeting were 4-0. Alderwoman Jimma Smith was not in attendance.)
At Tuesday (Nov. 1) night’s Pontotoc Aldermen meeting no residents offered comments during a public hearing for consideration of the city’s new brush pickup ordinance which aldermen indicated they intend to adopt at the November 15 meeting scheduled for 5 p.m.
Aldermen and board attorney Brad Cornelison discussed some aspects of the new proposed brush ordinance.
City officials have been considering adoption of a new brush ordinance for years in an effort to stop home owners who hire tree cutters from stacking large amounts of limbs, brush and debris on the curb and expect the city to clean up the mess for free.
“If homeowners hire someone or contract to have trees cut the new ordinance will prohibit it from being stacked on the street,” Cornelison said. “If it’s piled up on the street it’s going to be in violation of the city’s cleanup ordinance and they will be given a citation.”
Pontotoc Street Department Head Barry Crawford said that contractors can haul off the limbs and debris and dump the loads free of charge into the city’s rubbish landfill.
“If it’s cut inside the city limits the limbs and debris can be dumped at no charge but the contractor will have to call first and have a city worker unlock the landfill gate,” Crawford noted. “We’ve had to start locking it because people were hauling in stuff out there from outside the city and the county.”
Cornelison said residents who are wanting to have trees or debris cleared can call city hall and the city will give them a quote on hauling off the debris, BEFORE the job is done.
“The city will charge $150 per load, but that estimate must be pre-approved before anything is cut and put on the street,” Cornelison stressed. “That way the homeowner will know the cost of the city removing the limbs if the contractor doesn’t haul it off.”
“The main point of the proposed ordinance is that responsibility lies with the homeowner to pay the contractor to haul it off or be pre-approved by the city to haul it off at that $150 per load cost,” Cornelison said.
City officials said the city will still pick up small stacks of limbs or fallen branches deposited by the homeowner at the curb.
In other new business, aldermen officially accepted a certified petition calling for a medical cannabis (marijuana) referendum vote to allow the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said that Pontotoc business owner Jason Jones submitted a petition of 812 signatures and the necessary 805 signatures were certified by the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk.
The board set the city’s marijuana election for December 15, 2022, at the Pontotoc Community House. Only residents who live inside the city limits of Pontotoc can vote in the December 15 election.
Pontotoc County has set an election for December 13, 2022, to decide the medical marijuana issue inside the county, but outside the incorporated area of the city of Pontotoc. Pontotoc city residents can also vote in the December 13 county vote.
“Both elections will be decided by a majority, plus one margin,” said Mayor Peeples. “It’s an all for, or all against sale, distribution, cultivation and processing marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.”
“But city and county residents need to understand that the state has already made it legal to possess medical marijuana in the city or county. That’s not the issue in either the city or county election. And it’s also legal to obtain it anywhere that has not chosen to opt out. These two elections will only decide if residents in the city and county can sell, grow, process or distribute medical marijuana.”
Mayor Peeples said he’s hoping Pontotoc residents will vote against selling or growing medical marijuana inside the city limits.
“I believe pot shops and marijuana growing facilities will change the city in a negative way and the growth we’re seeing will be stopped or jeopardized,” Peeples said.
In other new business, Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved $25,500.00 annual funding for Pontotoc Volunteer Fire Department firemen.
In another matter aldermen approved $5,000 from tourism to pay dues for annual membership in the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance.
“We just completed our first year’s membership and it paid off handsomely because the Historical Society was able to obtain approximately $30,000 in grants to help finance restoration of the Coca-Cola mural, the upcoming mural which will be painted at the First Choice Gateway and for the upgrade of the music and art section of the Town Square Museum,” Mayor Peeples said.
In other business the board approved payment of $1,200 to NaviRetail, the city's retail recruiter, of consulting services outlining motel data.
"We have a motel seriously looking to locate here and this is data that this motel and others can use when looking at Pontotoc," Mayor Peeples said. "This looks promising."
In another matter aldermen voted 3-1 to approve a proposal from D&O Solutions for aiding with permit renewal testing and training for new employees for $70 per hour at the city's sewer treatment plant.
"D & O is a consulting firm run by former sewer plant city employee Phil Lee and their services would only be used on an as needed basis," Mayor Peeples explained. " There is no fee unless they help with an issue."
Alderman Jeff Stafford voted "no" on the motion.
In another matter board members heard from West Reynolds Street resident Norma Holmes who was seeking some assistance with a flooding problem at her home.
Holmes said that when it rains heavily her property is flooded because of a problem caused by a gas line that was laid across her property numerous years ago.
Mayor Peeples told Holmes that city personnel would come to her home and see if the city is at fault for the flooding problem.
Other new business items approved included:
-declaring filing cabinet #02298 as surplus property;
-approving a Regional Homes sign variance for Mitchell Sign Sales at 2753 Highway 15 north;
-raising pay for fireman Ryan Lee to $15.52 as of Oct. 24, 2022, wherein he has completed his MS Fire Academy training;
-use the city's credit card to order shipping scales in the amount of $73.81;
-approved Thanksgiving holidays for the city for November 24-25, 2022, and Christmas holidays for Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, and also January 2, 2023;
-pay Gregory Heating and Air $80 from tourism for repairs at community house;
-a notice of termination of lease agreement from Point Broadband;
-increasing the rate of operations, maintenance, and transportation services from $0.32 to $0.44 per MMBTU for Toyota effective at tote end of the December contract, to take effect January 1, 2023. Renewed for another 15 years.
-the purchase of an EZGO golf cart from KB's Golf Cart Sales for $4,800 for use at Howard Stafford Park;
-pay payment #2 and construction engineering fees for the Magnolia Way Natural Gas Expansion in the amount of $433,560.88 out of ARPA and local funds;
-pay annexed area sewer project payment #4 and engineering fees in the amount of $322,973.57 with local funds and CDBG funds.
Consent agenda matters approved:
-water adjustments;
-the gas rate effective Nov. 1, 2022, at $12.99 based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $8.99;
-pay payroll for October totaling $524,182.80;
-send Chief Randy Tutor and Deputy Chief Bob Poe to MS Association of Chiefs of Police Winter Educational Conference in Natchez, MS, Dec. 13-16, 2022, hotel and meal per diem. travel by city vehicle.
-pay Oct. umpire payroll totaling $2,907.00.
