At their Tuesday (March 7) night meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen were scheduled to officially set April 20 as the date for a special city election to elect a new Ward One board member to complete the unexpired term of Pontotoc Alderwoman Lena Chewe who died February 20.
Funeral services for Chewe, who served almost 12 years as alderwoman, were held February 25.
Scheduled new business matters on Tuesday’s agenda included declaring a vacancy on the board and setting the special election date.
On Monday Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said April 20, 2023, is still the targeted date for setting the special election.
Peeples said the tentative deadline for qualifying to run as a candidate in the Ward One special election is March 31, 2023.
To qualify to run, candidates will have to secure signatures of at least 50 registered and verified voters in Ward One. Candidates may pick up election packets at Pontotoc City Hall.
The term of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
Chewe was first elected as alderwoman during a special election on August 30, 2011, following the July 2011 death of her husband Terry Chewe, who served as Pontotoc’s Ward One Alderman for 34 years. She was elected to her first full term of office in 2013. Chewe was unopposed for re-election in 2017 and 2021.
