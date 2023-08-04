At the August 1 board meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously approved the final paperwork securing almost $2-million in state grants which will finance four projects over the coming months.
The board approved memorandum of understandings which are agreements to complete the projects as specified in the grant applications.
The four projects and grant fund amounts include:
-$50,000 for handicapped accessibility and renovations at Town Square Museum/Post Office and McMackin House through the Pontotoc Historical Society;
-$500,000 to build and equip firefighter trainee safety and live fire training facility benefitting both Pontotoc city and Pontotoc County volunteer fire departments;
-$400,000 for completion of pavilion at First Choice Gateway on the Tanglefoot Trail;
-$1-million for relocation and construction of a new Pontotoc Fire Station on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.
"This is almost $2-million in grant money for four great projects in the city of Pontotoc which will benefit all residents," said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. "This is a big deal and we're appreciative of everyone who helped us secure these grants."
"The McMackin House has been renovated and the museum has completed renovation of their music and arts section," Peeples said. "And the handicapped improvements will mean everyone can enjoy these places."
"The pavilion grant will allow us to double the size of the facility under roof. Summer concerts there have been a huge success, really large crowds. The schools are using it for programs and job fairs and residents are using it for weddings and family reunions and birthday parties."
"The firefighter training center will be great for full-time firemen and especially for volunteer firemen who can't afford to take off a week and go out of town and get the training they need," Peeples said.
"And the $1-million for the new fire station completes the funding needed to build the four bay facility we wanted," Peeples said. "The fire station will be a $2.85-million project and it's all being paid for by grants the city secured. And it will be a wonderful addition to the Reynolds Street area."
In other business aldermen unanimously approved a low bid of $9,000 from Pinkowski and Company to complete a feasibility study which will provide information on income potential, traffic count, neighboring facilities and location evaluation to motel owners looking to locate and build in Pontotoc.
In other business Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street director Beth Waldo asked aldermen to consider increasing their annual funding to $60,000 in the 2023-2024 fiscal budget which begins October 1.
"The city and county have been funding the chamber $50,000 each for the past 15 years and the supervisors have agreed to increase that amount to $60,000 if the city agrees to the same increase," Waldo said. "We would also ask for the city to increase funding for the summer concert events to increase from $5,000 to $7,000 next year.
"The summer concerts these past few months have really been paying off," Waldo said. "We've had huge crowds, people everywhere down town on Thursday nights."
"This money is also used to advertise special events that are being held by retailers. Many of these retailers have told us their sales have doubled thanks to these events."
In another matter home builders Bobby Chambers and Randy Cruise asked the board of aldermen to consider taking over possibly 11 sewer lift stations which would be needed for development of their planned Willow Bend Subdivision.
"We're looking at building 46 homes," Chambers told the board. "Thirty-five of those lots can utilize gravity flow, but 11 of those lots would need a lift station."
"If we build those lift stations to state specifications we're asking the city to take over maintenance of those lift stations once they are completed," Chambers said.
The board agreed to discuss and consider their request, but noted that such action had been deemed cost prohibitive in the past.
In other business West Reynolds Street resident Melissa Dillard addressed the board about the dangers of drivers routinely speeding on West Reynolds Street.
"Our house is on the most dangerous road in Pontotoc," Dillard said. "It's used as a cut through road, they fly down through here. I'm scared to let my children out in the yard."
"They run off in the ditch all the time and rut up my yard. We need roadblocks out there at night."
Police Chief Randy Tutor said that West Reynolds Street is routinely patrolled along with all city streets and speeders are always a focus of police officers.
"We certainly appreciate and note her concerns and West Reynolds will get some extra attention but no street are being disregarded," Tutor emphasized. We've had road blocks out there before and we'll continue to do so."
"We urge all drivers to obey the speed limits and drive even slower since school has started back."
In other business aldermen accepted a low bid of $15,990 from Gator Made Co. of Byhalia for the purchase of a trailer for the street department to haul the excavator.
The board also heard from a representative of Wood Insurance Agency, which has offices in Fulton and Flowood, concerning legal shield protection for city employees.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-payroll for July 2023 totaling $538,715.20;
-gas rates effective August 1, 2023 to be $8.32; O&M of $4.00 and PGA of $4.32;
-to send Tim Gunter, Dustin Simmons, Tommy Duke, Nick Owen, Cody Roberts and Keith Holladay to the MS Damage Prevention Summit in Biloxi Nov. 1-3, 2023. Travel by city vehicle with meal reimbursement;
-send Tim Gunter to the MAGPA annual conference Oct. 15-18 in Natchez; travel by city vehicle with meal reimbursement.
