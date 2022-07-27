At the July 18 board meeting, Pontotoc Aldermen approved an alternate price for paving several city streets from A & B Construction of Pontotoc for the previously accepted bid.
At the July 5 board meeting aldermen had accepted a bid of $631,000 from A&B Construction, low bidder on the project, to pave and mill parts of five streets in Pontotoc.
But because the city can buy the asphalt cheaper than A&B can, aldermen approved new terms to the paving contract. The new contract calls for paying A&B $85 per ton and $5 per square yard for milling.
“We can purchase the asphalt cheaper than they can and this will save us $50,000 to $100,000 over the entire project,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples explained.
In conjunction with that project aldermen also approved a motion to accept APAC as a gin source for providing asphalt due to driving distance on the project.
Streets scheduled to be included in the paving project include Highland, Martin;, Clark, Langley and Oak View Cove.
Mayor Peeples said that internet sales tax returns will be used to fund $500,000 of the projected cost.
In another matter aldermen approved a low bid of $1,412,264.25 from Southeastern Pipeline and Environmental, of Hazlehurst, MS, to lay four miles of high pressure natural gas line from Sherman the Chesterville area.
Seven bids were submitted on the project. Eubank Construction of Booneville, MS, submitted the second lowest bid at $1,462,415.00.
“When we began considering the project we estimated the cost at about a million dollars, but availability of pipe and other expenses increased the final cost considerably,” Mayor Peeples said. “But this expansion project will not only give us a lot of growth in the Sherman to Chesterville area, but most importantly alleviate low pressure problems on that line.”
“They’re going to start as soon as they get all the pipe they need and we hope that project will be completed before the end of the year,” Peeples added.
In other business aldermen approved the $24,500 purchase of a 2022 Can Am Defender Pro HD10 for the fire department from Washington Holcomb Tractor Company LLC.
Mayor Peeples said the vehicle will be invaluable in helping retrieve accident victims at crash sites and may also be used to haul a water tank in the event of brush fires.
In another matter aldermen approved the purchase of 1,000 digital gas meters from United Systems as a single source purchase for the amount of $86,830.00.
Earlier this month the board approved a bid from A&B Construction to change out the remaining manually read gas meters to computer monitored meters at a cost of $30 per meter. Mayor Peeples said approximately 4,000 meters are being changed out.
In other business aldermen approved building plans for AllState Insurance Agent Freddie Goins for his building on Highway 15 north.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-July payroll totaling $467,389.22;
-set the natural gas rate effective August 1, 2022 at $10.01 based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $6.10;
-send Ryan Lee to the State Fire Academy in Jackson, MS, on 8-22-2011 through 11-13-2022 for training;
-send Casey Collums to Alexandria, LA, to attend the 2022 World Series of Dixie Softball tournament July 28-Aug. 4, 2022. Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.