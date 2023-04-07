At their April 4 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to advertise for bids on paving at least two sections of Sallie Hardin Road.
The board voted to seek bids on paving a section of road from Highway 336 past the location of Golden Transportation and the section from Highway 15 to Fall Drive.
Street Department Superintendent Barry Crawford told the board those two sections of Sallie Hardin Road "are the worst right now." Crawford told the board the city could save some money on the project if the city buys the blacktop.
In another matter, Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples praised the performance under gunfire by Pontotoc Patrol/K9 Officer Zach Holloway, who was one of three Pontotoc Policemen who responded to the March 29 "active shooter call for assistance" issued by the Sherman Police Dept.
At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, a Sherman man fired more than 60 gunshots at officers, who answered the "shots being fired" call at Beasley Apartments in Sherman.
When officer Holloway began engaging the shooter his patrol car was immediately struck by three bullets. Holloway suffered a bullet shrapnel wound to the head, but he pursued the suspect and returned gunfire until the suspect was taken down.
"Officer Zach Holloway was one of the first officers on the scene, his car was shot up, he got wounded, but he handled it all with extraordinary courage," Mayor Peeples praised."
Police Chief Randy Tutor echoed the mayor's praise.
"Officer Holloway was a warrior," Chief Tutor told the board. "He did the city proud. All of our guys did a great job up there."
The shooter, Christopher Allen Ezell, Jr., age 21, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of attempted murder. Ezell is recovering in a Memphis hospital from his wounds.
In a new business matter the board accepted a bid of $6,500 from John Howell's Tree service to cut down 42 trees at Howard Stafford Park. A bid of $22,550 was submitted by Beyond Landscaping. Tourism funds will be used to finance the tree cutting.
In another matter the board unanimously approved a motion to pay the auditing firm of Franks, Franks, Wilemon and Hagood $26,235 for additional auditing fees for the years 2020 and 2021 caused by problems with the city's software.
Aldermen approved a payment of $4,000 for roof repairs, flooring and painting done to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce office building. Pontotoc County Supervisors, co-owners of the building, will also pay $4,000 towards the $8,000 bill.
Other new business matters approved included:
-signing a declaration of emergency in response to the April 1 tornado damage so that residents and the city will have access to filing for funds from MEMA and FEMA;
-authorization of the Fair Housing Proclamation;
-authorizing payment of $175 from tourism funds for a half page ad in the Miss Hospitality Pageant program;
-a letter of resignation from 18-year fireman Jeremy Maxey who is taking a position with the State Fire Marshal's office;
-hiring Kevin Stegall to operate the brush truck for the city's street dept.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-payroll for March totaling $844,136.78.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.