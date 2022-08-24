A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
At the August 16 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen set Tuesday, September 6, as the date for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 city budget.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said he anticipates final passage of the 2022-2023 budget on September 25.
In other business aldermen approved a $15,000 five-year contract with Waypoint Analytical of Memphis, TN, to perform mandatory testing on Pontotoc's Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Other board action on new business items on the meeting's agenda included:
-approving building plans for the Pontotoc Veterans Affairs Building to be constructed at 311 Center Ridge Road;
-approved building plans for Renasant Bank ITM Building at 309 MS Highway 15 North;
-approved resolution adopting the District 2 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for local citizens to receive federal funding for, but not limited to, storm shelters;
-agreed to quit claim deed Union St., a previously abandoned street, to property owner Brandie Thomas; the property is located at 265 West Reynolds St.;
-set a public hearing for Sept. 6, 2022, to hear property owner Nathan Owen's request to rezone Woodland Street property from C1 to RN8; property located next to Flowers and Gifts by Redele;
-approved $45,000 from tourism to pay Three Rivers Planning and Development District for annual services of industrial recruiter Gary Chandler;
-increased fire dept. employee Taylor Lyons hourly wage from $13.50 to $14.68;
-approved payment of $855 to James L. Elzie for stump grinding services at the Pontotoc Community House; the stumps from 10 trees were removed;
-discussed proposal from Alderwoman Jimma Smith concerning possible formation of a community outreach task force;
-discussed proposal from Alderman Jeff Stafford concerning the city partnering with the Stennis Institute's First Impression Program concerning possible city improvements.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-send Tim Gunter to the MAGPPA quarterly meeting in Jackson, MS, Sept. 13-14, 2022; travel by city vehicle; meal and hotel per diem;
-approve gas rate effective Sept. 1, 2022, at $12.16, based on an O&M of 44.00 and a PGA of $8.16;
-reimburse Bob Peeples $129.88 for a storage container purchased for the pickle ball equipment.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
