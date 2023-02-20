Pontotoc Ward One Alderwoman Lena Chewe died early Monday (Feb. 20) morning at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Chewe, 77, had been in the hospital for two weeks.
Chewe, a long time employee of Mossy Oak Reallty in Pontotoc, was in her twelfth year as alderwoman.
Chewe was first elected as alderwoman during a special election on August 30, 2011, following the July 2011 death of her husband Terry Chewe, who served as Pontotoc’s Ward One Alderman for 34 years. She was elected to her first full term of office in 2013. Chewe was unopposed for re-election in 2017 and 2021.
Mossy Oak realtor Marilyn Sappington, who had worked with Lena since Chewe started at Mossy Oak in 2010, said she will miss the vivacious woman who always had a smile on her face and dressed so stylishly.
“She was everybody’s friend,” Sappington said. "She was always good to everybody. She would do anything anybody needed her to do, or thought they wanted her to do.”
Sappington paused as the tears choked her voice.
“For instance, one time I said I had a lot going on and didn’t have time to make the signs [the wire stand realty signs)] that I needed to put up. A bit later I looked up and she had made the signs.”
Sappington said Chew was one of those invaluable people in the background.
“She graciously helped me measure my houses. She will be totally missed by everyone,” her voice still cracking. “I counted it a blessing for her to be my friend. And she knew it too.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said that Chewe faithfully served the residents of Ward One.
“Lena was a great woman, a dear friend and she worked hard for the city of Pontotoc and her folks in Ward One,” Peeples said. “She’s going to be hard to replace.”
Since the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office was closed Monday for the Presidents Day Holiday, Mayor Peeples said he would verify the state statute timeline Tuesday for calling a special election and allowing candidates to qualify.
“Since there’s more than six month’s remaining in her term of office a special election will be called,” Peeples said. “I believe we have 10 business days to declare a seat vacancy on the board and then hold a special election within 60 days thereafter. But we’re checking to be sure.”
The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday night, March 7.
“The information I’ve seen so far says all candidates wanting to qualify for the special election would have to get 50 signatures of qualified voters and everyone would run as independents, no party affiliation,” Peeples said. “We’ll check everything with the secretary of state’s office and let everybody know.”
A family member said Monday afternoon that Serenity-Autry Funeral Home in Pontotoc will be in charge of Chewe’s funeral arrangements.