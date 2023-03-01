“Oh, Pontotoc, we come to thee, beseeching The many things that you might have to give,”
The voices of the Class of 1970 from Pontotoc Attendance Center led the crowd in the school song that they sang for the last time in May of that year. The school would be integrated in the the fall of 1970 and the name would be changed to Clark Street Middle School, officially closing the last all black school in Pontotoc.
This past Sunday, February 26, some 150 residents gathered to commemorate this school with the unveiling of a historical marker.
Past Superintendent of the Pontotoc City Schools Mr. Conwell Duke said this day would not only honor D.T. Cox but all those other schools that were in the county that educated the black children of the day. “These were schools like College Hill, Ecru and Algoma,” he said. “This school itself went through several name changes. It was known as Pontotoc Attendance Center, Pontotoc Training Center, Pontotoc Colored High School, Clark Street, then D.T. Cox.”
Duke went on to say that the real purpose of the marker “is for those who will come by 20 to 30 years from now. They need to know our history.”
Barbara Curry, who served on the committee to get the historical marker for the school, welcomed everyone with a smile. “I welcome you to this stone of remembrance,” she said. “Today you will hear the history of D.T. Cox and you will find it interesting and educational.”
In his opening prayer Rev. David High thanked God for “This glorious day and our hearts rejoice.”
Retired Circuit Judge Barry Ford, who incidentally, also taught at the Attendance Center, reminisced about the old school, back before the present brick building was built in 1960.
“Where we are standing was the football field,” he said. “The cafeteria was back there behind the present building and the high school was on pillars. You could go up under there and play marbles.” The crowd simmered with laughter.
“There are two ladies that have gone on before, Gertrude Kimp and Martha Easley that we can attribute this day to in a way. They started the all Pontotoc black school reunion. And it was at one of those reunions that Rev. William and Sis. Bessie Givhan suggested this project. Well folks from the reunion gave and gave until it hurts. Let’s give them a hand for all they did.” The crowd erupted with applause.
“This was something that should have been done a long time ago,” Ford said. “They say it’s never too late to do something good.”
“And for these things we’ll make thou name immortal. And cherish thee so long as we shall live.”
Mitzi Lowery entertained the crowd with the song “Walk With Me.” She smiled as she introduced the song she was about to sing into the wind. “I searched for a song for this day and lots of songs came to mind, but this was the one that God laid on my heart.”
Rev. Wiliam Givhan gave a historical reflection of the school that has become near and dear to the hearts of so many. “Before the civil war enslaved and free African Americans were prohibited from getting an education, he said. “After the war, before Mississippi could get back into the Union it had to agree to give an education to all from age 5 to 21.”
Rev. Givhan said that superintendents were given the problem to distribute finances to schools during reconstruction. And quite frankly, “white schools were built better than black schools.”
The school that was eventually built on the D.T. Cox site in 1937-38 was part of the Civil Works Administration through President Roosevelt’s new deal program. Before that the folks in the black community raised the money themselves to buy land and build the other buildings that were here.
The school was under the county school system until some time in the late 1950s, when the Attendance Center was built in 1960 it was in the city school district. That new building had 15 class rooms, a gym, cafeteria, vocational department, library, science laboratory and band room.
“So take us now and prepare us for the future, and make us do what you would have us do. For from this day our hopes and dreams are in you. Oh, Pontotoc, oh, Pontotoc, we trust in you.”
On hand to celebrate the day of the unveiling were the family members of Rev. J.H. Adams who was principal of the school for 14 years and the families of D.T. Cox who served as the last principal of the school from 1956 until 1970, which is why the school now bears his name.
The blue marker was unveiled; and now stands as a testament to those who will come behind us of the grit and determination of the early men and women who were interested in seeing that their children had a better way of life by giving them an education.
Note: Words in italics are the words of the Pontotoc Attendance Center School song. It was sang to the tune of Danny Boy.
