The Pontotoc City School District will earned an A rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year when the Mississippi State Board of Education approved official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Dr. Michelle Bivens, Superintendent, was both proud and relieved to have the year behind PCSD.
“Covid threw Mississippi school districts a curve ball that kept coming,” she stated, “but I couldn’t be prouder of our Warriors.
"We came to work; teachers and parents fought for students; students fought to learn; and the ratings are a result of their determination and efforts.”
Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system, which helps teachers, school leaders, parents, and communities know how well local schools and districts are serving students.
Pontotoc City School officials said the district’s progress is largely due to the work of its teachers and students and the support of parents as setbacks due to the pandemic's effect on education were addressed. Teachers continued to devote additional time to skills that should have been mastered during the previous year for students who were most affected by quarantines, provided enrichment for students who were prepared for more rigorous assignments, and worked with students and families to overcome social-emotional issues related to the pandemic.
Pontotoc City School District is pleased to maintain an A rating for the district and for Pontotoc Elementary School (PES) and D.T. Cox Elementary School (DTC.) Although data is run separately for Pontotoc Elementary, the bulk of its data comes from the performance of students at D.T. Cox who also attended PES.
PES Principal Marsha Hillhouse, commented on the changes the pandemic brought to her teachers and students and her pride in their response.
“The teachers at PES have made it a priority to focus on the individual needs of students," Hillhouse said. "PES is proud of the role it continues to play in providing a strong foundation of student learning for our district.”
D.T. Cox Elementary School principal, Kassi Mask, was both excited at the building’s results and driven to continue to improve.
“I am so very proud of our DT Cox Warriors!" Mask praised. "Our teachers and students worked harder than ever during a year of uncertainty and change. Our teachers stayed focused and determined to see students learn, grow, and succeed. Customized practices, as well as true dedication and heart from our teachers, students, and parents, helped DT Cox remain an A school! I could not be prouder of them!"
Pontotoc Middle School received a B rating for the 2021-2022 school year. Principal Marshal Johnson praised his teachers and students on their commitment to growth.
“Proficiency levels and how much the students know and can do matter, but my teachers made a commitment to give their best to grow every student,” shared Johnson, “and I am proud of their results.” Johnson specifically noted growth in math at 62.5% and the performance of his English learners on the LAS Links assessment administered to that special population and included in the accountability model for schools with more than 10 EL students. “Those students lost a lot during the first Covid year, but they really came through for us,” Johnson stated.
Pontotoc Junior High School earned a B rating for 2021-2022, missing an A by only two points. Dr. Niki Peel, principal at PJHS, was somewhat disappointed in how much the pandemic affected her building, but she also understood that for students in the upper grades, key content that students missed during the previous year took time to introduce and practice before the grade-level content could be taught.
Dr. Peel shared her pride in her students and teachers. “We are very proud of our students and teachers and all their hard work this past year. Although we are not recognized at the highest level, we know our students performed their best after rebounding from the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”
Dustin Payne, principal of Pontotoc High School, shared two key areas that made the biggest difference in PHS’s B rating for 2021-2022.
“The district’s graduation rate continues to rise, and every teacher at PHS is to thank; their work supporting learning in their classrooms and developing positive role model relationships with the students by attending their athletic and band events and activities are so important to keeping our students in school and believing in themselves," Payne said.
Payne also noted Algebra I growth, including very high growth for the lowest quartile of students as well as the performance of his U.S. history teachers and students, as PHS showed 78.5% proficiency during the course’s new assessment.
Statewide, Mississippi students made more progress than they typically do in one year. Key factors including a student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers affecting growth calculations, and one-year adjustments to the accountability system played a role in 2021-22 school and district grades.
Therefore, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) advises caution when interpreting score changes between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. In particular, drastic shifts in performance levels for a district are likely influenced by factors associated with pandemic disruptions.
Mississippi’s school grading system considers many indicators, including how well students perform on Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests for English Language Arts and Mathematics in grades 3-8 and high school, whether students are showing improvement on those tests from year to year, and whether students are graduating within four years.
The system also factors in performance on the ACT and advanced high school courses and how well schools are helping English learners and the lowest-achieving students make progress toward proficiency. Therefore, the MDE emphasizes looking at the individual components of school and district ratings to provide a more complete view of student growth and achievement and to design a plan for improving performance in those components for the current school year.
“While we are pleased to be an A district, we began this summer analyzing end of year and projected data this summer as an administrative team to explore areas of growth and more ways to individualize how our students learn and how they show us what they’ve learned.”
District and school administrators have shared internal data with teachers, and teachers have developed plans to continue growth for all students with changes to reporting, assessments, and grading, in addition to instructional strategies and greater incorporation of student-led use of technology.
District administrators are currently completing walk-through observations to all teachers in the district to provide feedback and support and to build capacity, using the district’s own experts to support those in need of advice or modeling in a specific instructional area.
“We want our teachers to customize instruction for our students, but we have to do that as administrators for them, as well,” Dr. Bivens stated.
PES will continue its work to provide meaningful digital experiences for the district’s youngest learners after deep work and commendation from a state digital learning coach in 2021-2022.
Hillhouse, PES principal, explained, “With the implementation of standards-based grading, data from student learning has allowed for stronger, more individualized instructional decisions.” She also discussed intentionality regarding technology use in the classroom at an early age."
“During the 2021-22 school year, our building was part of a pilot program from MDE and was provided with a digital instructional coach. Through this pilot, our teachers were able to be involved in on-the-job professional development, feedback, and support to use and incorporate educational technology on a regular basis to improve student learning outcomes.”
With math growth in the top 5% in the state, D.T. Cox administrators and staff are looking to continue individualized instruction in math and build on student’s reading and ELA skills through small groups. Of particular focus is third grade ELA and its corresponding “gateway” assessment.
Pontotoc Middle School teachers, led by principal Marshal Johnson, discussed that instructional strategies are key to student growth but spent a great deal of time re-pacing material and adjusting assessments for the 2022-2023 school year, as well. ELA teachers at PMS are working in teams with district and school administrators to develop assessments both on grade-level and on student-level to allow students and parents to develop a more accurate understanding of a student’s areas of strengths and needs.
Dr. Niki Peel shared the current work at PJHS to focus on providing personalized instruction to maximize the academic potential of each student at PJHS. “We will continue to align our instruction and learning experiences with best practices in all classes and provide personalized interventions and supports where needed.”
At PHS, administrators began in January 2022 discussing both Biology and Algebra being typically ninth grade courses (and therefore, state assessments) along with all of the change for students entering high school with all its activities, freedoms, and student responsibilities.
PHS staff researched and developed a ninth-grade academy structure that altered both physical logistics and social-emotional components of those students transitioning to PHS. “We want that transition to be as smooth as possible and to give those students as much attention as possible,” Payne explained.
Fall benchmarks approach for all buildings, and district administrators and teachers in PCSD are anxious to work with a new set of data for their current students.
Dr. Peel may have outlined the core of this year’s plan for the district best, “Our faculty and students will continue to work with a Warrior attitude toward high expectations to perform at the highest level.”
