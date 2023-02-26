The Pontotoc City School District will host a “District-Wide Career Fair” on Tuesday, March 7, from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House located on North Main Street in Pontotoc.
School officials said the career fair is an opportunity to make application for any and all jobs pertaining to the Pontotoc City School District. Pontotoc City School campuses include: Pontotoc Elementary; D.T. Cox Elementary; Pontotoc Middle School; Pontotoc Junior High; and Pontotoc High School.
School officials said applications may be submitted on the school district’s entire gamut of positions and career opportunities, including administrative, teaching, counselor, maintenance, cafeteria, security, etc.
All buildings will be represented at the career fair by administrators and counselors.
Persons interested in seeking a career with the school district are urged to attend this come and go event and bring resumes.
Not all open positions may be currently listed since the process of resignation or reassignment will be ongoing through the spring, but applicants can go online and start an application regardless, officials encouraged.
