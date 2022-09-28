When Pontotoc City Schools convened for the 2022-2023 school year, school officials released information on the district’s multi-faceted approach to school safety and the well-being of students and employees.
Pontotoc City School listed back to school resources available and in place in six areas, including: cybersecurity and online safety; campus safety; Infestious Disease and Public Health; building safety; anti bullying awareness with Stopit App; and mental health awareness and training.
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said that the best way to describe the district’s approach to safety is “never satisfied.”
"During the summer months, we have implemented several initiatives so that our Warriors can focus on their learning, athletic challenges, and activities they enjoy without being preoccupied with their personal safety,” Bivens said. "We are blessed to live in a community that prioritizes public safety and supports us as we implement changes and upgrades with the goal of making our campuses safer for everyone."
"Our School Resource Officers work diligently to educate and train our staff and students,” Bivens stressed. "We know that people are more likely to comply with safety initiatives if they understand why they are in place. I know our students are the most precious resources we possess and that we are entrusted with them every day. We never take that honor or responsibility for granted.”
Officer Kevin Rodgers has been Pontotoc City School District Chief of Campus Police for almost 16 years. Other campus police officers include Shad Long and Dan Treadaway.
There is nothing more important than safeguarding the welfare of our students and staff,” Rodgers said. "It is the goal of the Pontotoc City School District to create and sustain a safe learning environment where students can reach their maximize potential. To accomplish this goal, the District works closely with the local Police and Fire Departments.”
"The District has implemented upgraded security measures such as single points of entry, improved access controls, surveillance cameras, requiring identification for visitors and staff, 3 full-time officers, and CRASE training for everyone in the school district.”
Cybersecurity and online Safety measures include: Phishing training for staff; General computer security including multi-factor authentication and password security; FERPA Privacy Training; COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule) Regulated; Three layers of internet filtering; Regular software updates.
Campus safety includes:
-Three full-time resource officers that rotate each day to all five campuses;
-Emergency safety plan and development of a safety team to evaluate safety plans and continuously improve safety procedures;
-Partnership with local law enforcement and fire department;
-DARE training for students;
-CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training, lead by Chief of Campus SRO;
-Tornado, fire, earthquake and lockdown drills routinely scheduled and performed;
-Professional development for staff and student resource officers.
Infectious disease and public health resources include:
-Four full time registered nurses;
-Nurse and athletic trainer rotation at public events;
-Health care professional development for nursing staff;
-Stop the Bleed care kits and employee training;
-Fourteen AED Devices for school and extracurricular events;
-Charting Software for Nursing Staff;
-ACCESS Health Clinic on campus with Nurse Practitioner;
-Nurses and local health care workers providing yearly sports physicals;
-Renovation of high traffic restroom facilities.
Building safety measures include:
-Enclosed areas in foyers to capture visitors before permissible entry;
-Shatterproof enclosure in office areas;
-Data and identification procedures for student check in and check out;
-Routine building safety checks by administrators and SRO;
-Modernization and addition of cameras, access control and intercom systems
-Single point entry for all campuses
-Staff ID Badges required by all employees;
-Updated handicap accessibility.
Anti bullying awareness with Stopit App resources include:
-StopIt student safety app for online reporting to deter and mitigate bullying and other behaviors;
-Incident management system for school administrators;
-Direct assistance for student in personal crisis;
-Offers online resources for abuse, bullying and suicide prevention information.
Mental health awareness and training resources include:
-Six highly trained school counselors
-Social Emotional Learning Professional Development;
--Student Mental Health Resources in counselor’s office and media center;
-Suicide Awareness and Anti-bullying Training for all staff.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.