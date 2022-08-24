For June 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.5%, tied with three other Mississippi counties for fourth lowest rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s May report.
The June 2022 rate of 3.5 percent was up six-tenths of a percentage point from May's 2022 mark of 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent lower than June 2021’s jobless rate of 5.5 percent.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for June 2022 was set at 15,120, an increase of 40 over May 2022 and a decrease of 50 from June a year ago.
For June 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,590, a decrease of 60 from May but an increase of 260 over June a year ago.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in June 2022 was set at 530, an increase of 100 from May but down 310 from June 2021.
Unemployment rates for June 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 3.2%— lowest in the state;
-Itawamba County at 3.7%;
-Lee County at 3.6%;
-Lafayette County at 3.7%;
-Monroe County at 4.2%;
-Calhoun County at 4.3%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.1%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in June 2022 included:
Union 3.2%;
Rankin 3.2%;
Lamar 3.3%;
DeSoto 3.5%;
Pontotoc 3.5%;
Prentiss 3.5%;
Lee 3.6%;
Madison 3.6%;
Itawamba 3.7%;
Lafayette 3.7%;
Tippah 3.7%.
The past five years’ comparison of Pontotoc County’s unemployment rates for June showed: 3.5% in 2022; 5.5% in 2021; 9.2% in 2020; 5.2% in 2019; 4.8% in 2018; 4.7% in 2017.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 at 3.8 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. The rate decreased two percentage points when compared to the June 2021 rate of 5.8 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.6 percent was unchanged over the month but was 2.3 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 5.9 percent.
In June 2022, there were 1,160,500 jobs in Mississippi, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The number of nonfarm jobs has increased 3,400 over the month and 30,500 over the year. Industries registering the largest monthly employment gains were the Educational & Health Services sector and the Professional & Business Services sector.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.5 percent, increasing eight-tenths of a percentage points. When compared to the June 2021 rate of 7.1 percent, the rate decreased 2.6 percentage points. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 at 3.8 percent increased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was 2.3 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.1 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment at 1,161,000 increased 3,700 over the month and 35,300 from one year ago. Registering the largest monthly employment gains were the Professional & Business Services sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
For the month of June 2022, thirty counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.5 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of June at 3.2 percent followed by Lamar County at 3.3 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for June at 16.4 percent followed by Claiborne County at 10.4 percent. Historically, Mississippi’s unemployment rate has increased from May to June as the full impact of students entering the labor force occurs.
