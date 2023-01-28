Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 11 felony arrests were made in December 2022.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Barik Williams, 34, of Country Road 373, Tupelo; burglary and larceny; bond set at $10,000;
-Shirley Turner, 50, of Church Street, Tupelo; burglary of a dwelling; $10,000 bond;
-Kendall Tackitt, 33, of County Road 2346, Guntown; burglary of a dwelling; bond $10,000;
-Amanda Tallent, 35, Roberts Loop, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Bradley Neal, 37, of Jefferson Road West, Pontotoc; felony malicious mischief; bond $5,000;
-Ricky D. Linley, 43, Boland Loop, Pontotoc; two counts of possession of controlled substance; six counts of assault on a law enforcement officer; weapons possession by a felon; bonds totaled $200,000;
-Shawn Harville, 32, Nanny Road, Pontotoc; two counts of child abuse; bond $20,000;
-Kevin Grisham, 24, of County Road 87, New Albany; possession of controlled substance, enhanced by firearm; bond $5,000;
-William Harbin, 42, of Tutor Road, Ecru; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Wesley Files, 35, Stepp Drive, Ecru; burglary of auto, tampering with physical evidence; bonds total $20,000;
-Kayla Cross, 29, of Stepp Drive, Ecru; bringing controlled substance into a jail, possession of controlled substance; bonds total $10,000.
