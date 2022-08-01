Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Monday (August 1) morning that five juveniles have been arrested on malicious mischief charges in connection with the alleged destruction of an estimated 30 mailboxes in the Belden/Endville Communities of eastern Pontotoc County.
Sheriff Mask said the five juveniles are fourteen to seventeen years old and will face multiple charges in youth court.
The mailbox destruction, along with damage to one home owner’s SUV, occurred on three separate nights in the same neighborhoods, Sheriff Mask reported.
“The first mailboxes were damaged on Monday night, July 25, then they did it again on Wednesday night and the third time on Friday night,” Mask said. “It was the neighborhoods along Ranchland Road and Lake Road off of Dozier Hill Road. Both of those roads dead end.”
“We were able to obtain some video evidence which helped us make the arrests,” he said. “They were using a baseball bat or something and just hitting the boxes and breaking the posts. There was no motive other than being up to no good. This all happened between two and five o’clock in the morning every time."
“They knocked some of the mailboxes down two and three times,” Mask said. “We’re getting up with the homeowners and getting the restitution amounts of the damage done. It’s possible that some charges may be felonies because some of the boxes were really nice.”
Mail in that section of Pontotoc County is delivered out of the Belden Post Office.
Belden Postmaster Emily Gray confirmed that several mailboxes had been torn down multiple times after homeowners had repaired or replaced the boxes.
In addition to local charges, intentionally vandalizing a USPS mail box is also a federal offense and adults may be punished by fines up to $250,000 and up to three years in prison.
