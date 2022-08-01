Purchase Access

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Monday (August 1) morning that five juveniles have been arrested on malicious mischief charges in connection with the alleged destruction of an estimated 30 mailboxes in the Belden/Endville Communities of eastern Pontotoc County.

