Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Thursday (Nov. 3) that two suspects have been identified in connection with last Monday's (Oct. 31) car theft and at least 18 mailbox and property destructions in western Pontotoc County.
"We're looking for at least two suspects," Sheriff Mask said. "I'm pretty sure one of them is already 18 and if the other one is 17 years old we'll also charge him as an adult."
"We believe they're responsible for destroying 18 mailboxes in the Thaxton area, especially on Wilson Road and Hunter Road."
"We believe these two males also stole a car from a house in Lafayette County and also attempted to steal a North Pontotoc School bus which was parked at a bus driver's home off of Hunter Road," Mask said. "We've got video off of the school bus."
"The stolen car is damaged from ramming the mailboxes and it appears they tore up some of the mailboxes by hand also," Mask said.
"A fence was also destroyed at Smith's Lawn Management on Highway 278 at the Pontotoc/Lafayette County line."
Sheriff Mask said the incident began after midnight Sunday night.
"We initially got a call from someone who found the stolen car wrecked," Mask explained. "We saw that some mailboxes were destroyed but then we started getting a lot more calls about mailboxes having been torn up."
"Right now we're looking at charges which include burglary of an automobile, attempted theft of a school bus and felony malicious mischief for the fence and mailbox destructions, plus the car damage."
"Mailboxes are not cheap and some of these were really nice. We're looking at a lot of restitution."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.