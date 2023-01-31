At 11:30 a.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 31) the National Weather Service in Memphis expanded its winter weather advisory area to include Pontotoc, Prentiss and Lee Counties in north Mississippi. The winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Wednesday.
The advisory cautioned residents to the possibility of freezing rain within the next 24 hours, including ice accumulations of around two-tenths of an inch. Freezing rain could cause power outages and tree damage. Hazardous travel conditions are possible.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman said power crews will respond to any power problems as soon as possible.
“Let’s hope we don’t get any freezing rain, but one to two tenths of an inch won’t hurt us,” Moorman said shortly after noon. “Ice accumulations of a quarter inch or greater can cause problems.”
During its noon broadcast WTVA weather officials reported that the early morning hours tomorrow (Wednesday), particularly between 2 and 5 a.m., are showing the greatest chances of some frozen participation in the Pontotoc County area.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee cautioned motorists to continue to monitor changing road conditions before traveling tonight or in the morning.
“We’ll have extra units out tonight and tomorrow to assist stranded motorists and work to keep the public safe, but if we get freezing rain stay home if you can,” McGee cautioned. “And remember that bridges ice before roads so slow down and stay off the cell phone.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&