Questions
What do you think is the most important issue facing your office?
How will you address it?
Pontotoc County has seven contested races with 25 candidates vying for the various offices. The Aug. 8 ballot will feature multiple races touting independent candidates, and the 5th District supervisor race has a Democratic candidate on the ballot, which means these races won’t be decided until November.
Contested offices include sheriff, west side judge, east side constable, west side constable, and the supervisors' seats in 1st, 3rd and 5th Districts.
Sheriff
Leo Mask-R (i)
The most important issue facing my office as sheriff of Pontotoc County is undoubtedly the rising levels of crime, particularly violent crime, and the increasing prevalence of drug use in our community. Over the years, I have witnessed these issues escalate, and they pose significant threats to the safety and wellbeing of our residents.
Addressing and combating crime requires a multi-faceted approach. It involves proactive patrolling, prompt response to calls, thorough investigations, and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. We must also prioritize community engagement and outreach, fostering relationships with residents to encourage their active participation in crime prevention efforts.
Furthermore, tackling the drug epidemic necessitates a comprehensive strategy involving not only enforcement but also prevention, education, and rehabilitation. We need to focus on disrupting drug supply chains, dismantling drug networks, and targeting high-level drug traffickers. Simultaneously, we must work towards reducing the demand for drugs through education, outreach programs, and supporting rehabilitation and treatment initiatives for those struggling with addiction.
By addressing these critical issues head-on, we can strive to create a safer and more secure environment for all the residents of Pontotoc County.
To address the rising levels of crime and drug use in Pontotoc County, I will implement a comprehensive approach that involves several key strategies:
- Proactive law enforcement: I will ensure that our deputies are actively patrolling the streets and remaining vigilant in identifying and addressing potential criminal activities. By increasing visibility and presence, we can deter criminal behavior and respond swiftly to any emerging threats.
- Collaboration and information sharing: I will foster strong partnerships and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, both at the local and regional levels. Sharing intelligence, resources, and expertise will enhance our collective ability to combat crime effectively.
- Community engagement: Building trust and collaboration with the community is essential to preventing and addressing crime. I will prioritize community engagement initiatives, such as town hall meetings, neighborhood watch programs and community outreach events. By involving residents in crime prevention efforts and encouraging them to report suspicious activities, we can establish a safer environment together.
- Enhanced investigations: I will ensure that our investigators have the necessary resources, training, and technology to conduct thorough and efficient investigations. This includes leveraging modern investigative techniques, forensic technologies and data analysis to gather evidence, identify patterns, and apprehend criminals.
- Drug prevention and rehabilitation: We must take a multi-pronged approach to combat drug use. This includes implementing educational programs in schools and community centers to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. I will work with community organizations, schools, and health care providers to provide resources for prevention, early intervention, and rehabilitation services. Collaborating with local courts, we will explore diversion programs and alternative sentencing options for nonviolent drug offenders, focusing on rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.
- Training and professional development: I will prioritize ongoing training and professional development for all members of the sheriff's department. This includes staying updated on the latest crime trends, advancements in law enforcement techniques and technology to ensure our deputies are well-equipped to tackle emerging challenges effectively.
- Resource allocation: I will work closely with county officials and stakeholders to secure necessary resources, including funding for equipment, vehicles and technology upgrades. Additionally, I will explore grant opportunities and partnerships with community organizations to maximize available resources and support our efforts in addressing crime and drug-related issues. By implementing these strategies and maintaining a proactive, community-oriented approach, I believe we can make a significant impact in combating crime, reducing drug use and creating a safer Pontotoc County for all residents.
Chad Mills-R
We have many issues facing our county and the office of sheriff. Our No. 1 issue in Pontotoc County and for the next sheriff is the drug problem. Drugs are taking over Pontotoc County and it’s very alarming.
To address this, we must be more proactive in our efforts to combat this problem, instead of just being reactive. If you go back to 2008, the budget at the sheriff’s department was approximately $2,000,000. At that time, we had two deputies and one shift supervisor.
We are now in 2023, and our budget is approximately $4,000,000 yet we still only have two deputies and one shift supervisor. Our population has grown, our problems have grown, but our sheriff’s department has not responded correctly with personnel to be able to properly handle the issues we face.
We must have more deputies on the roads of our county to protect our citizens and to be more proactive. I want a safer Pontotoc County for your family and mine to live in. If we properly invest taxpayer money, we can achieve this immediately.
We must hit the drug problems from all angles. We are going to be extremely tough on drug dealers in our community; we are going to work so hard on rehabilitation of drug users; we are going to educate our young kids in our schools about the effects of drugs; and we will be a highly proactive department. If I am sheriff, the men and women at our sheriff’s department will receive extensive training in all aspects of their course of duties.
I truly believe if we invest in our deputies and jail staff, they will in return invest in our community by the way they work daily with a great skill set and high motivation to make a difference. Our deputies will be courteous, professional, and they will understand that we serve the people of Pontotoc County.
Jay Allen-R
With the drug and crime rates increasing in Pontotoc County, the most important issue facing our sheriff’s department is that technology, procedures, policies and tactics all need to be brought up-to-date to fight these problems.
Under my leadership, expectations of our deputies will be increased. Deputies will be put through and will be expected to continue training to ensure we are using the most up to date methods, tactics, and technology to fight crime.
There are resources at our fingertips that can be used by simply having a good working relationship with the Pontotoc City Police Department as well as other departments in North Mississippi. We will open up further resources by appointing deputies to various narcotics task forces, the FBI task force, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. These Federal agencies serve the purpose of helping to fight crime in our county, as well provide oversight of the sheriff’s department, which aids in preventing corruption.
Simply put, we will add highly trained deputies to our department, the “good ole boy” system will be eliminated, and the citizens of Pontotoc County can expect a professional and highly trained Sheriff department.
James F. ‘Jim’ Littlejohn-independent
There are many issues that need to be addressed in our county, but all those issues share one common denominator: a lack of adequate police presence. With greater visibility of law enforcement, the likelihood of crime dramatically decreases. This decrease would be seen across the board — in drug and alcohol activity, theft, and burglaries, along with other criminal activity.
Pontotoc has a large call volume for service; by adding officers to each shift, response time for all calls will be lessened.
If I am elected, I will increase and enhance safety and security by providing more police presence in the community. This goal will be a priority as I enter the office. By adding more well-trained, professional officers to each shift, Pontotoc will see a much greater police presence and will no longer be a sanctuary for drugs and other illegal behaviors. I will work with our department, as well as community-based organizations and citizens, to focus on lessening all illegal activity and threatening situations. This will be accomplished by ensuring all available funds are used in the most effective and efficient manner.
Justice Court Judge, West Side
Scottie Harrison-R (i)
There is not just one issue that is important, as all issues have importance. The law is constantly changing, and it is our responsibility to stay current with the changes that apply to Justice Court.
Our caseload has doubled since 2020, we are now dealing with more than eight hundred cases on court week. I am addressing it by continuing to study and stay on top of all changes in the law, staying dedicated to making Pontotoc Justice Court the best that it can be. I am dedicated to not letting there be a backlog in our court system, staying as late as needed to handle the cases before me.
Jeff Washington-R
Our most important issue is supporting law enforcement’s efforts to bring justice to our county and ensuring that each defendant receives a fair trial and is delivered a just verdict. I will address it by holding myself accountable to the people in my district to bring fair judgements in the proceedings.
Constable, East Side
Neal Davis-R (i)
The important issue that a Constable faces is making sure that all court process papers (summons, subpoenas, garnishments and evictions) are served in a timely manner. The most dangerous part of the job is when you have to remove someone from their home after they have been evicted.
As always, when the process papers are filed with the Pontotoc Justice Court clerks, I strive to make sure that all papers are picked up and served within the timeframe allowed. I try to always be professional and courteous when talking with people and try to show them respect. Evictions are not always easy to do, and it is one part of the job that I don’t like to do, but it is required, if a landlord asks for our services. I try to make this as easy and painless as possible to both the tenant and landlord.
Regardless of what type of process paper it is, I try to explain to each person and help them if I can on what to expect when they arrive in justice court. Communication is a key factor when dealing with people. As the Golden Rule in the Bible states, “In everything, therefore, treat people the same way you want them to treat you, for this is the Law of the Prophets!” It has worked for the last 29 years, and I hope to continue for the next 4 years.
Tommy Corbin-R
The most important issue facing the office of constable depends on the perspective of the person viewing the office.
Do you, as a voter, know what a constable is or what he does? From a voter's perspective, that is the biggest issue. The way I enjoy dealing with this is being available and approachable to the public, to the voter, so that I can educate them on what the duties of a constable are — and how that may affect or even be a benefit to them.
Do you know who's driving up in your yard? Passing your house for the third time? Showing up at your place of business? From a neighborhood safety aspect, for the people receiving summons, the biggest issue is knowing who this person is. I always kept my car well marked so that anyone knew it was an officer of the law coming to their home, place of business, or driving around their neighborhood. This has an additional positive effect on the neighborhoods because having law enforcement presence seen on some of our county back roads is a crime deterrent. That makes everyone feel safer and more secure.
Would you want to evict someone from their home? From the constable's perspective, the biggest issue is, as an elected official and an officer of the law, no matter how you feel, you still must do your job. It's hard to evict people, to serve court papers that you know will impact people's lives. But even this can be done with compassion and leave people with their dignity. The office of constable is instituted to uphold the law and the rulings of the courts. I pledge to do that and continue to respect the people of this county, whichever side of the situation they find themselves on.
If this is the kind of constable you want serving you, please cast your vote for Tommy Corbin as your east side constable.
Jody Goodwin-R
I personally am not aware of any issues that the office of constable is facing. Instead, I will explain what a constable’s job description is for those that don’t know, and what I plan to do differently. A constable’s primary duties are serving papers for justice court and attending court dates. That’s the only thing they get paid to do. Anything other than that is solely at their own time and expense. A constable is responsible for all of their expenses including gas, vehicle, and repairs. However, a constable has all the powers as a law enforcement officer and “to keep and preserve the peace within the county, by faithfully aiding and assisting in executing the criminal laws of the state.”
As your next full-time east side constable, I will treat everyone with respect, fairness, compassion and honesty. I will work with everyone to the best of my ability. I will also stand true to my values of honor, courage and commitment. Aside from my primary duties, I plan to volunteer my time assisting law enforcement in any way needed. Working alongside them by getting out and being seen, patrolling our streets and neighborhoods, helping to deter crime and assisting in getting those breaking the laws off the street to make a safer place to live and raise our families.
I also plan to dedicate my time assisting law enforcement with our major problem of motorists ignoring and passing stopped school buses. As a first responder and a former bus driver, I know firsthand of the tragedy this problem can cause. I will do everything in my power to help put a stop to this growing problem so our children can go to school and return home safely. I promise to stand true to my word, serving the people in my district and Pontotoc County. I hope to earn your trust and vote for Jody Goodwin as your next full time east side constable. Thank you, and God bless.
Sonnie Rock Williams-independent
I realize that most of this job means I will be in court and serving papers in a timely manner. No matter what I’m called to do, I will always be there for you and ready to listen to what you have to say. You can approach me with any problem you have, and we can talk it out. I will endeavor to serve the people of Pontotoc County in this capacity to the best of my ability.
Constable, West Side
L.D. Gillespie-R (i)
I think the most important issue facing the office of west district constable is removals. Anytime you are responsible for executing a warrant of removal, it is a serious matter. Whatever the circumstances are that lead up to that moment, it is never an easy task.
As with anything, how you speak to someone and how you treat them goes a long way. I will be the one to serve the initial summons to tenants. In that first interaction, it is important to treat the tenant with care and compassion. As stated earlier, the circumstances are irrelevant at that point. It is a serious, sensitive matter. At the end of the day, a family, sometimes including kids, can be going to court and potentially evicted at a later date.
If it does lead to a warrant of removal being filed, I will be handling that process. At that point, there are clear rules in places to how that process goes. However, within the confines of law, common sense can still be used. At this point, the way you treat the tenant(s) is very important from the words you say to the body language displayed. Once again, I will let them know that this is the least favorable part of my job, but a part I have to do.
On the other side of this coin is a landlord that ultimately has a business to run and has lost revenue. Landlords don’t like having to go this far either, so you have to keep that in mind as well. Just as you treat the tenants well, you have to treat the landlords well too.
At the end of the day, I have a job to do. However, I believe how that process is handled is very important to preserving the integrity of the office. I have been part of numerous warrants of removal over the years, each one affecting real people. I will continue to do my best to handle each situation with compassion and professionalism.
Jeff Russell-R
My directive is “to protect and serve,” and I will do that by getting out and meeting the people of the county in person or through social media.
Supervisor, 1st District
Benny Moorman-R
Pontotoc County has a low unemployment rate, and in order to continue this, we need to support our current industries and businesses while recruiting new opportunities for our workforce. We have great schools and first responders in fire protection, law enforcement and medical personnel. I will work to continue to provide services to the county by seeking grants and innovative ways to support all these areas.
Roads and infrastructure are what the majority of citizens think when they hear “supervisor.” We need good roads for our workforce, school traffic and first responders to travel. Road upgrades, maintenance, mowing and storm clean up will be a high priority. I will use my experience and be a 24/7 supervisor with that as my only job.
Mark McCord-R
I feel the most important issue is reassuring the county residents that their money is being spent properly for their safety and economic/social development of Pontotoc County. Meaning keeping the roads maintained and safe, along with bringing more reliable job opportunities to the county. I will address it by researching all aspects of the issue and decide if it will be beneficial to the economic well-being of the county. I will make decisions about our quality of life and economic/social development of our county according to our target goals and objectives and spend money where it is needed and necessary for Pontotoc County.
I only want to do what is best and what will make Pontotoc thrive in the future. I will always be available for the people of Pontotoc County. I want them to know they can contact me at any time with questions or concerns. Our goal is to live among each other in unity.
Trent Coker-R
I believe the most important issue facing my office is managing the budget of the county in a way that creates benefits and eases burden on all residents instead of spending an enormous amount of money for a handful of pet projects, which leaves us unable to properly build and repair infrastructure which creates opportunity for everyone.
I will address it by treating the taxpayers hard-earned money just like I treat the hard-earned money in my life. I will seek to save everywhere we can without shorting on the necessary things to make our county a safe and prosperous place to live and raise our children. I will talk to and listen to what the people have to say that are affected by proposed ideas. I will be accountable to my constituents and welcome dialogue and criticism if warranted. I will be answering the peephole and getting answers to questions I’m asked.
Clay Foster-R
What is the most important issue? We all want better roads, bridges, cleaner rights of way, etc., and I believe our supervisors overall do a good job with the resources at their disposal and based on how they're organized. However, I believe we should re-evaluate our form of government and decide if Pontotoc County's form of government should remain with the beat system or switch to the unit system.
Under the unit system, which is now used by a majority of Mississippi's 82 counties, a county administrator and a county road manager handle day-to-day operations. That allows supervisors to consider broader policy issues. In the unit system, road and bridge funds are pooled and distributed without regard to district boundaries.
In the beat system, each supervisor is responsible for budgeting, staffing and directing road maintenance within his or her district on a day-to-day basis. It is estimated that in the beat system, about 10-15% of the budget is spent on roads and bridges while 95% of the supervisors' time is spent on working on them. The unit system frees up time for supervisors to concentrate on larger issues such as health, education, jobs and quality of life.
It makes sense to consolidate equipment, workers and other expenses for the good of the entire county, not just some of it. It should save money by consolidating road equipment and personnel. There is better control, a better inventory and a better purchasing and receiving system when equipment and supplies are consolidated.
When former governor Phil Bryant was state auditor, he once said, "From an accounting standpoint, the unit system is best. Counties under the unit system have much better records and a much greater success rate in audits than those under the beat system because they have a professional administrator. The beat system basically is five county governments within one county.”
How will I address it? This would start with a discussion among supervisors. Since supervisors are the ultimate decision makers, they can make the unit system work or fail. Then we should gather feedback and the results from other counties that have made the change from beat to unit to evaluate the pros and cons and determine which would be in the best interest of Pontotoc County. If it is determined that the unit system is best, it would require a vote so that ultimately the citizens of Pontotoc County would make the decision. This would require town hall type meetings in each district to share the results and answer any question along with other forms of communication to get the word out.
Supervisor, 3rd District
Brad Ward-R (i)
I think the main issue with the county is getting as much done with the money we take from taxes and making it go as far as we can and not having to add any taxes.
To address this, I will, as I have ever since I have been in office, try and stretch every dollar we get and make it go as far as I can make it.
Gary Lynn Washington-R
My most important issue is making sure the district is taken care of by meeting with the people and getting their input on what needs to be done. I will have a listening ear and sit down and discuss and find out what we are able to do to help them. There is going to be some business part, and I will do that in the most efficient way we can for the people of the third district and Pontotoc County.
As a supervisor, I will have to work with the other supervisors. We want to work on the roads so they will be safe to travel for our schools and families as they are going to ball games and the grocery store. I will also help the other supervisors as needed as we work countywide. If I am elected, I will be an employee for the people of Pontotoc County.
Ryan Winter-R
One critical issue facing the 3rd District is that several of our roads are lower than the ditches. This is an issue because water that should be running in the road ditch is running down the road, which is causing wash out places where our vehicles are traveling. This is also causing a buildup of debris in the roads leading to other problems.
All this being said, this is only one issue, but an issue that can be fixed. In my opinion, before anything is done further to the roads, this is an issue that should be addressed. A solution is to clear out and dig out the ditches where needed, but the issue often goes further than that. I am ready and willing to work hand in hand with the landowners to assist them in any way possible.
Supervisor, 5th District
Richard White-R
One of the most important issues facing the office of a supervisor is managing employee productivity and performance. This can include things like ensuring that employees are meeting productivity goals, addressing performance issues, providing feedback and coaching and managing conflicts with the team.
In order to address this a supervisor could take several steps:
- Setting clear expectations and goals and regularly communicating these expectations to ensure that everyone is on the same page.
- Provide regular feedback and coaching to employees to help them improve their performance and stay on track.
- Address performance issues directly and promptly and working with employees to develop plans for improvement.
- Encouraging open communication among team members and addressing conflicts.
- Providing opportunities for training and to help employees build their skills and performance. Overall, effective communication, clear expectations, and proactive management strategies are key to managing employees as a supervisor.
A supervisor is an elected official, he plays a critical role in county government. He is responsible for overseeing and managing various programs and services within the jurisdiction. One of the primary responsibilities is to oversee the county budget, ensuring that resources are used effectively and efficiently. He also works with other county officials to allocate funds to various departments and programs and makes tough decisions when necessary.
A supervisor also manages a variety of county programs and services such as public safety, environmental protection, and public health. He also works closely with department heads to ensure that these programs are running smoothly and meeting the needs of the community.
Another important role for a county supervisor is to represent their constituents and serve as a voice for their district, advocating for the needs and concerns of their constituents at county meetings and other public forums with a willingness to listen to a variety of perspectives. A supervisor is essential to the success of county government; he must be committed to public service, have excellent communication and critical thinking skills and work well with others. He is responsible for ensuring that the county operates efficiently and effectively while serving the needs of the citizens of his district.
I would like to say to the people of the 5th District. If you elect me as your supervisor in August, I will make you this promise. I will be a full-time supervisor and will be fully dedicated to the people and the office. Your vote will be greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless.
Ted McVay-R
I think maintaining and upgrading the county’s infrastructure is the most important issue facing this office. A great infrastructure will promote growth of Pontotoc County by attracting new businesses to our area and allowing established businesses to prosper. Infrastructure goes far beyond just roads and bridges.
I will address it by investing the time and research every way possible to get additional funding from the state and federal governments. This is not only an investment for the moment, but for the future. My job as supervisor would be to put a system of checks and balances in place so Pontotoc County could get the most benefit from taxpayers’ money. We have to be vigilant about spending while staying one step ahead of our neighboring counties. This will allow us to attract new industries and businesses to our county.
James Collins-R
The biggest challenge will be to get more money for my district to fix roads properly. Some of the district has more miles of roads and bad soil under roads.
I will address this at the first board meeting the first week in office.
We need a change in how money is distributed from one district to another on an as-needed basis.
We need a study done on all roads in Pontotoc of how many miles each district has.
We need soil samples pulled on county roads to determine why some roads hold up and some roads in the district fall apart.
This causes a few districts to not have a big enough budget to fix roads properly. Where other districts have plenty of money left over at the end of the year.
I believe all supervisors are fixing roads as best they can with what they have in budget.
This will be a big challenge to pull off but it needs to be addressed.
Randy Ray-R
Repairing and building roads with a solid foundation. This will help reduce repairs and upkeep on roads. I will use my 20-plus years of experience to address as many of these issues as possible
Johnny Taylor-R
The biggest issue at this time for the 5th District is the conditions of the roads. Some roads have not been maintained properly! This has become a safety issue for the county.
We can not afford to continue to patch certain spots of these roads. I would start repairing the worst roads and go from there. With better roads in the county, it should elevate some of the maintenance on the county school buses. Not to mention the taxpayers’ vehicles.
If elected as your 5th District supervisor, I will do everything within my power to utilize every tax dollar received to benefit Pontotoc County and its residents. I want to help with the economic growth of Pontotoc County.
I sincerely ask that you will vote for Johnny Taylor as your next 5th District supervisor.
Donald Fitzpatrick-D
The most important issue is the people. I care about the people of Pontotoc County. I want to help the people. I am going to address it by taking one issue at a time and deal with it as it comes along.
