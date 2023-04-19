Recently the veteran’s affairs office opened in its new building on Center Ridge Drive.
Veteran’s Affairs Director Ret. Col. Mack Huey said he couldn’t be happier that the facility has officially opened its doors to the veterans.
“This was Ricky Ferguson’s vision,” he said. “And all the board of supervisors have a special place in their heart for the veterans. There has been a lot of support from the state as well,” he said.
Col. Huey said that this a unique building. “We have the only stand alone veterans affairs building in the state as far as I can tell,” he said. “Most of them are in courthouses like ours was until now. This puts Pontotoc on the map and we should be proud to have this.”
Huey said this facility is dedicated to nothing but those who wish to get veteran’s affairs help and anyone who is a vet can come and use it. “We have a waiting room, two restrooms, a conference, room a filing room and an office for me.”
The director said that recently he was on the phone with someone else when a veteran came to see him. While the fella was waiting he perused the bulletin board that is in the waiting area. “That board is dedicated to no other announcements but for veterans, and he learned that the veterans can get a stamp on their drivers license. When they come in that door everything in here is for them.”
Huey said he is extremely happy to have an appropriate file room. “We now have plenty of room to archive both serving and deceased veterans information. I have information on vets from World War 1 until today,” he noted. “I have families come join all the time looking for service records and now they can get a file and go into the conference room and peruse them if they wish. This place serves as a central hub for all things dealing with veterans.”
Huey said the place has easy access with a concrete parking lot and wheel chair accessible sidewalks and the folks are just steps away from the front door. “The Woodman Life have donated a flag pole and a flag for the facility which will soon be raised,” he said.
Veteran William Riley came into the office to see Huey. He smiled broadly, “This is first class,” he said. “We are accustomed to being put in a corner. This is nice.”
So anyone who has business with the veterans affairs is encouraged to go to Center Ridge Drive. Turn at the Agri-Center sign off of Highway 15 bypass. The red brick building is to the left, and faces Center Ridge Drive. It has white columns and a nice concrete parking lot. It sits almost right in front of the American Legion Building in what was the old fair grounds.
The official address is 311 Center Ridge Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Please call Huey at 662-489-3907 and leave a voice mail if no answer or email him at mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.