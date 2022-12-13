Throughout today (Tuesday, Dec. 13) voters have reported a light turnout at precincts in Pontotoc County’s medical marijuana election.
All registered voters in Pontotoc County are eligible to vote in today’s election to decide “for” or “against” allowing the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana in all of Pontotoc County, except for municipal incorporated areas.
Regular voting precincts are open throughout Pontotoc County and polling places remain open until 7 p.m. tonight.
Back in November 2020 voters in Mississippi approved Initiative 65 which allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana for 22 debilitating conditions.
That 2020 election made it legal to possess medical marijuana in the cities and counties of Mississippi. That's not the issue in either today’s county-wide election or in Thursday’s (Dec. 15) election in the city limits of Pontotoc.
On Thursday (Dec. 15) registered voters living inside the city limits of Pontotoc are eligible to vote and decide the medical marijuana issue inside the city limits.
Qualified voters will vote "for" or "against" allowing the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city of Pontotoc.
In Thursday’s (Dec. 15) city of Pontotoc election all voters will vote at the Pontotoc Community House.
