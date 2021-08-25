The Pontotoc County School District has some campuses that are now virtual, and masks are now required for all students while on the bus or indoors.
The county schools that are now virtual include North Pontotoc Elementary until this Monday, August 30; North Pontotoc High as well as South Pontotoc Middle until next Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The virtual classes were prompted by an excessive number of students and staff who were quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19.
The district listed places the students could log on to WiFi Access Points, and these include:
Bethel/Endville Voting Precinct
Sherman Library
Thaxton Gym/Community Center
Cherry Creek Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church
North Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)
Rogers Furniture (6 & 6 Junction)
Woodland Voting Precinct
Troy Fire Department
Beckham Voting Precinct
Algoma Police Department (behind Seafood Junction)
Judah Store
Randolph Fire Department
County Line Grocery
Toccopola Grocery
South Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)
Masks now required
Superintendent Brock Puckett said that in addition to campus closures the entire county school district will also require masks be worn by students and staff.
“This was caused because of the rise in cases and quarantines, as well as recent changes in the guidance from CDC, MSDH, and MHSAA concerning quarantines, virtual school, and game/contest forfeiture. The face masks/coverings are to be worn while on a bus or indoors until at least Friday, September 17,” said Supt. Brock Puckett.
“This policy is being enacted in an effort to limit quarantines so students and staff may remain on campus. The district will continuously monitor this situation and will rescind the face mask/covering requirement as soon as it is safe to do so,” he noted.
Requiring masks will not only potentially help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but also help reduce the number of potential quarantines and athletic forfeitures, due to the fact that close contacts of positive individuals must be quarantined unless both individuals were wearing masks or the close contact was vaccinated. If both the positive individual and the close contacts were masked, the close contacts may remain at school.
This policy may also reduce athletic forfeitures, due to MHSAA policy, which states that if quarantines cause the entire school to be virtual (due to excessive staff or student quarantines), athletic teams and other school activities like band, cheer, and choir must forfeit the contests or games during the time the school is virtual. The games and contests cannot be rescheduled or made up.
“This decision was not made or taken lightly, but we hope that it will allow students to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities and athletics as much as possible. Thanks so much for your understanding and patience during this challenging time,” he concluded.