Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask last week reported 31 arrests made during June 2022.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Cedric Alexander, 27, of Highway 9 south, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced with firearm; bond set at $7,500;
-Jessica Armstrong, 39, of Poland Loop, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $15,000;
-William Blount, 53, of Forrest Road, Randolph; charged with two counts grand larceny; bond set at $10,000;
-Juanita Coltharp, 53, of County Road 51, Myrtle; charged with possession of meth and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set at $5,000l
-Benjamin Cobb, 26, of Topsy Road, Randolph, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set at $7,500;
-Jimmy Cobb, 50, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond set at $12,000;
-Tammy Cobb, 54, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond set at $12,000;
-Dawn Dillard, 42, of County Road 37, Thaxton; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Steven Franklin, 30, of Sample Road, Belden; charged with possession of marijuana, felony; bond set $5,000;
-Lance Frazier, 40, of County Road 145, New Albany; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $12,000;
-James Greif, 22, of County Road 51, Myrtle; charged with possession of controlled substance; bong set $3,000;
-Jacqulyn Holley, 30, of Keaton Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-William Hoskins, 29, of County Road 139, Abbeville; charged with burglary of commercial building; bond set at $7,500;
-Kelsey Jefferson, 28, of County Road 326, Ingomar; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set $8,000;
-Roy Kizer, 46, of Pennington Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set $10,000;
-Jeffery Lahey, 44, of Cario Loop, Ecru; charged with possession controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond set $5,000;
-Garrie Lachen, 49, of Ellis Street, Myrtle; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $12,000;
-Riley Maharrey, 42, of Kizer Trail; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Brian McCord, 44, of West Bolton Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set $7,500;
-Kimberly Montgomery, 35, of Highway 334, Oxford; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $10,000;
-Bradley Neal, 36, of Jefferson Road West, Pontotoc; charged with malicious mischief felony; bond set $5,000;
-Randell Russell, 62, Benjamin Road, Thaxton;charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Donald Scott, 60, of Ware Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance enhanced by firearm; bond set $10,000;
-Willie Stinson, 45, of County Road 50, Myrtle; charged with possession of controlled. substance; bond set $5,000;
-Edward Strawbridge, 56, of Strawbridge Drive, Belden; charged with possession of meth; bond set $25,000;
-James Swanson, 42, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with aggravated assault; bond set $20,000;
-Connie Taylor, 55, of Redland Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set $7,500;
Cassidy Tutor, 25, of Foshee Bend, Randolph; charged with abuse of vulnerable adult; bond set $3,000;
-Jesse Tutor, 39, of Hopewell Road, Randolph; charged with grand larceny; bond set $3,000;
-Joseph Wade, 50, of Mount Zion Road, Smithville; charged with possession of precursors; bond set $20,000;
-Eva York, 43, of Strawbridge Drive, Pontotoc; charged with possession of precursors; bond set $20,000;
-Mickey Wells, 49, of Redland Road, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond $10,000; and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond set $7,500;
