Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 24 felony arrests were made in May 2022.
Those arrested in May and their charge(s) included:
-Stevie L. Hodges, 23, of West Side Drive, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance (CS); bond $5,000;
-Ernesto Quiterrez, 33, of East Valley Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Kirsten Hall, 19, County Road 12, Blue Springs, possession meth; bond $2,500;
-Cedric Flemons, 35, highway 6 west, Pontotoc; possession meth; bond $7,500;
-Jerry Erby, 47, CR 87, New Albany; possession meth; bond $7,500;
-Hazem Fadhel, 36, Meadow Lane, New Albany; trafficking a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-L.J. Echols, 32, Highway 340, Woodland; possession marijuana with intent, bond $7,500; possession of CS enhanced firearm, bond $7,500;
-Jordan Cloinger, 23, Lin Drive, Ecru; possession of CS; bond $5,000;
-Yaser Alzobiry, 46, Highway 9 North, Pontotoc; trafficking a CS; bond $5,000;
-Melvin Armstrong, 39, Murphree St., Bruce; possession CS; bond $5,000;
-Johnathan Baldwin, 43, Highway 6 West, Thaxton; identity theft; bond $5,000;
-Joseph Bean, 27, County Road 308, Houlka; capital murder; no bond;
-Abdo Algamal, 39, Center Hill Road, Ecru; trafficking a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Darren Keith, 25, Dalton Lane, Pontotoc; possession of CS-enhanced by firearm; bond $5,000;
-Mark Long, 56, Highway 15 North, Houlka; possession CS; bond $5,000;
-Cecil McCool, 59, Waldo Road, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; bond $5,000;
-Derrick Minor, 43, Main Street, Ecru; false pretense, bond $5,000;
-Stephanie Neathery, 34, Swords Lane, Pontotoc; possession CS; $7,500 bond;
-Francheska Pannell, 37, Lynden Blvd., Tupelo; possession CS; bond $7,500;
-Ankit Patel, 34, Winter Cove, Pontotoc; trafficking a CS; bond $5,000;
-Chetan Patel, 36, North Gloster St., Tupelo; trafficking a CS; bond 5,000;
Nitinkumar Patel, 33, Winter Cove, Pontotoc; possession of CS with intent to sell; bond $5,000;
-Brandon Williams, 36, CR 271, Oxford; possession of CS; bond $7,500;
-Nia Jones, 25, of Cotton Grove Lane, Memphis; possession of CS; bond $7,500.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
