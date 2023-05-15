Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 11 felony arrests were made and 560 calls for service were answered by the sheriff’s dept. during March 2023 and 17 felony arrests were made and 605 calls for service were answered in April 2023.
Felony sheriff’s arrests made and those charged in March included:
-Chaddrick Robbins, 34, of Sprikes Road, Randolph; charged with molesting and sexual battery; bond set at $20,000;
-Shaquana Kimble, 28, of County Road 1082, Oxford; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Azia Johnson, 29, of Highway 178, Holly Springs; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $7,500;
-Charleston Holley, 49, of Taylor Way, Pontotoc; charged with failure to register as a sex offender; bond set at $3,000;
-Dustin Hall, 30, of 178 West, Myrtle; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Wayne Harris, 66, of Aston Drive, Randolph; charged with possession of illicit moonshine distillery; bond set at $5,000;
-Tracy Dyer, 53, of Highway 9 South, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $10,000;
-Wester Collins, 33, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $10,000;
-Randy Bolen, 44, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $20,000;
-Eric Bedford, 32, of Seale Bend, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $10,000;
-Michael Bailey, 59, of County Road 205, Blue Springs; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500.
Felony sheriff’s arrests made and those charged in April included:
-Chasity Winters, 26, of Wallfield Road, Algoma; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Ronnie Winters, 52, of Wallfield Road, Algoma; charged with weapon’s possession by a felon; bond set at 3,000;
-Patrick Walls, 22, of West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Jerry Swords, 58, of Main Street, Ecru; charged with weapons’ possession by a felon; bond set at $7,500;
-Jamie Tackett, 31, Cairo Loop, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $7,500;
-Barney Sisco, 41, of Swords Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Jacob Robinson, 20, of County Road 2186, Booneville; charged with child abuse; bond set at $5,000;
-Michael Montgomery, 41, Highway 334, Pontotoc; charged with tampering with physical evidence; possession of meth; bond set at $10,000 total;
-Julia Mask, 25, of Eddington Road, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $12,000;
-Dillon Hill, 31, of County Road 53, Houston; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Mark Hood, of Pickens Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $5,000;
-Courtney Gulledge, 32, of Stepp Drive, Ecru; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Christopher Ezell, 21, of Witt. Street, Sherman; charged with 20 counts of attempted murder; assault on a law enforcement officer; bond set at $2-million;
-Deanna England, 27, of Harris Lane, Thaxton; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Christopher Denton, 41, of Center Hill Road, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-John Burgess, 32, of County Road 4, Houlka; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $12,000;
-Joshua Bolen, 27. Willie B. Drive, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000.
