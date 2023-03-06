A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 18 felony arrests were made and 520 calls for service were answered in January 2023.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Thomas Wardlow, 31, Wells Road, Thaxton; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $20,000;
-Chuck Terry, 53, Highway 41 South, Pontotoc; charged with burglary; bond set $5,000;
-Nathvon Smith, 24, County Road 123, New Albany; charged with burglary of dwelling; bond set at $5,000;
-Benjamin Simmons, 39, Highway 345, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $50,000;
-Bryan Simmons, 51, Highway 9 South, Blue Springs; charged with possession meth; bond set $5,000;
-Jessica Simmons, 36, Highway 345, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $50,000;
-Randy Simmons, 63, Highway 345, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $50,000;
-Austin Payne, 27, Highway 346, Pontotoc; charged with three counts kidnapping; bond set $45,000;
-Chelsey Payne, 25, Poplar Springs Road, Pontotoc; charged with three counts kidnapping; bond set $45,000;
-Ryan Mitchell, 44, State Street, Sherman; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $50,000;
-Angel Mann, 36, Sewell Road, Thaxton; charged with possession meth; bond set $5,000;
-Jennie Graves, 33, County Road 278, New Albany; charged with grand larceny; bond set $5,000;
-Stephen Garner, 18, Topsy Road, Randolph;charged with burglary of dwelling; bond set $5,000;
-Eden Dye, 20, Carlisle St., New Albany; charged with possession meth; bond set $5,000;
-Demorio Davidson, 41, Beasley Road, Pheba, MS; charged with DUI fourth; bond set $5,000;
-Gerald Brown, 54, Pleasant Dale Road, Thaxton; charged with weapons possession by a felon; bond set $5,000;
-Randy Bolen, 44, Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance; bond set $30,000;
-Lauren Beasley, 38, Coley Road, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set $5,000.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
