Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask last week reported that 41 felony arrests were made during September and October 2022.
Those arrested in September and charged included:
-Dalton Wages, 18, of Algoma Road, Algoma; charged with murder; bond set at $200,000;
-Ashley Williams, 28, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000;
-Zakevius Tucker, 22, of Kings Highway, Tupelo; charged with aggravated domestic violence; bond set at $15,000;
-Christopher Stutsy, 40, of Wallfield Road, Houlka; charged with felony taking of a vehicle and felony fleeing; bond set at $25,000 for both charges;
-Bryan Simmons, 51, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Jason Schaefer, 36, of County Road 703, Blue Mountain; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Thomas Nelson, 58, of Possum Trot Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $7,500;
-Jonathan Moses, 23, of County Road 431, Oxford; charged with felony fleeing; bond set at $7,500;
-T. J. Mayo, 42, of Poe Loop, Shannon; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Robert Mahan, 58, of Mud Creek Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Skyler Huston, 20, of Rocky Ford Road, charged with two counts of aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000 on one count and $2,500 on the second;
-Jesse Esom, 32, of Moss Hill Drive, New Albany; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Summer Estes, 26, of Cheney Road, Thaxton; charged with child endangerment/child testing positive for a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Ester Davis, Jr., 50, of College Street, Pontotoc; charged with weapon possession by a felon; bond set at $3,000;
-Vantorian Coleman, 23, of Salmon Road, Pontotoc; charged with weapon possession by a felon; bond set at $3,000;
-Antonio Coleman, 35, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $30,000; and season possession by a felon; $20,000 bond;
-Melissa Cole, 31, of Highway 9 south, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Bradley Buchanan, 41, of Gates Drive, Okolona; charged with weapons possession by a felon; bond set at $3,000;
-Charles Brackin, 49, of Weeks Road, Mathison; charged with possession of meth; bond set $7,500;
-Tyler Badie, 31, of Kitchens Lane, Ecru; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000.
Those arrested by the sheriff's department in October included:
-Michael R. Webster, 45, of Highway 8 east, Houston; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Justin B. Warren, 37, of Sewell Road, Thaxton; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;
-Nekita Sykes, 28, of Faulkner Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; felony child endangerment; bond set $12,000;
-Angela C. Terrell, 48, of Wilson Chapel Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance and two counts of felony child endangerment; bond set $12,000;
-Anthony Story, 40, of County Road 302, Walnut; charged with possession of meth; bond set $5,000;
-Jacob Shanafelt, 40, of Montgomery Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Timothy Martin, 34, of County Road 441, Houston; charged with two counts of sexual battery; bond set $25,000;
-Mark Kirby, 58, of Highway 9, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of commercial building; bond set at $20,000;
-Gregory S. Hooker, 60, of Deerfield Lane, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set $5,000;
-Odarius Glaspie, 25, of County Road 1028, Pittsboro; charged with possession of controlled substance/enhanced by firearm; bond set $12,500;
-James Gentry, 36, of County Road 2432, Guntown; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Immunial Glaspie, 52, of County Road 1028, Pittsboro; charged with possession of controlled substance-enhanced by firearm; bond set $12,500;
-Ashley Gaines, 37, of Highway 2, Corinth; charged with malicious mischief; bond set $3,000;
-Deante Gammons, 30, of Faulkner Road, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; trafficking a controlled substance; child abuse/having child present at a drug sale, etc; bond set $80,000;
-Steven Foster, 33, of County Road 413, Houlka; charged with trafficking controlled substance; bond set $15,000;
-Donnie Coburn, 48, of Carter Road, Thaxton; charged with possession meth; bond set $5,000;
-Cody Clayton, 34, county Road 373, Tupelo; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $10,000;
-Nathaniel Butler, 29, of Sanders Lane, Pontotoc; charged with jail escape, assaulting law officer, weapons possession by felon; total bond $175,000;
-Jessie Bristow, 34, of Kings Highway, Pontotoc;charged with three counts of sexual battery; bond set $15,000; two counts of child molesting (touching child for lustful purpose); bond set $10,000;
-Daniel Brock, 38, of Numm Ave., Walnut; charged with possession meth; bond set $5,000;
-Bobby Bowling, 31, of Hickory Drive, New Albany; charged with possession meth; bond set $10,000.
