For February 2023 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.9%, tied with Tippah County as the 12th lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s February report.
Pontotoc County’s February 2023 rate of 2.9 percent was down two-tenths of a percentage point from January's 3.1 rate, and a decrease of five-tenths of a percentage point over February 2022.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for February 2023 was set at 14,590, an increase of 30 over January 2023, but a decrease of 460 from February a year ago.
For February 2023 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,170, an increase of 60 over January but a decrease of 370 from February 2022.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in February 2023 was set at 420, a decrease of 30 from January, and a decrease of 100 from February a year ago.
Unemployment rates for February 2023 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.4;
-Itawamba County at 3.1%;
-Lee County at 2.8%;
-Lafayette County at 2.7%;
-Monroe County at 3.6%;
-Calhoun County at 3.6%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.0%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in February 2023 included:
-Rankin- 2.5%;
-Union-2.5%;
-Lamar- 2.5%;
-Madison- 2.6%;
-Lafayette- 2.4%;
-Scott- 2.8%;
-Covington- 3.0%.
-Desoto- 2.7%;
-Prentiss- 2.8%;
-Lee 3.0%;
-Smith- 2.8%;
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2023 was 3.7 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported an over the month decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from 3.9 in January. The rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point when compared to February 2022. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed individuals decreased 2,200 from January. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.6 percent increased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was two-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year ago rate of 3.8 percent.
At 1,179,700 jobs, the current number of jobs in Mississippi is the highest number of jobs ever recorded in the state. In February 2023, there were 2,500 more jobs in Mississippi than in January, and 17,600 more than February 2022, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The Leisure & Hospitality sector registered the largest over the month increase.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2023 was 3.2 percent, decreasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.5 percent. When compared to the February 2022 rate of 4.2 percent, the rate decreased one percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 3,400 over the month, while the employed total increased 9,800 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2023 at 3.9 percent was unchanged over the month and decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 10,300 over the month and was 16,000 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; Government; and Educational & Health Services.
For the month of February 2023, twenty-eight counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.2 percent and there were no counties with double digit unemployment rates. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of February at 2.4 percent followed by Lamar County at 2.5 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for February at 8.8 percent followed by Claiborne County at 6.4 percent.
