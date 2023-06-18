For April 2023 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.3%, tied with three other counties as the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s April report.
Pontotoc County’s April 2023 rate of 2.3 percent was down from March rate of 2.6 percent, and a decrease of five-tenths of a percentage point from April 2022.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for April 2023 was set at 14,640, compared to 14,610 in March and 14,960 in April a year ago.
For April 2023 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,300, up from 14,230 in March but down from 14,530 in April 2022.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in April 2023 was set at 340, a decrease of 40 from March and down 80 from April 2022.
Unemployment rates for April 2023 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 1.9%, the lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 2.3%;
-Itawamba County at 2.6%;
-Lee County at 2.4%;
-Lafayette County at 2.2%;
-Monroe County at 3.6%;
-Calhoun County at 3.0%;
-Chickasaw County at 3.8%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in April 2023 included:
-Union- 1.9%;
-Rankin- 2.0%;
-Lamar- 2.1%;
-Madison- 2.2%;
-Lafayette- 2.2%;
-Scott- 2.2%;
-Pontotoc- 2.3%;
-Prentiss- 2.3%;
-Choctaw- 2.3%;
-DeSoto- 2.4%;
-Lee- 2.4%;
-Smith-2.4%;
-Tippah- 2.4%.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2023 at 3.4 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to a new historic low. When compared to one year ago, the rate was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 3.7 percent reported for April 2022. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.4 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
At 1,178,300 jobs, the current number of jobs in Mississippi is the highest number ever recorded in the state. In April 2023, there were 1,400 more nonfarm jobs in Mississippi than in March 2023, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Since April 2022, the number of nonfarm jobs in Mississippi has increased 16,700. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector; and the Educational & Health Services sector.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2023 was 2.7 percent, decreasing four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.1 percent. When compared to the April 2022 rate of 3.5 percent, the rate decreased eight-tenths of a percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 4,300 over the month, while the employed total increased 8,800 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2023 at 3.1 percent was down five-tenths of a percentage point from 3.6 percent in March 2023 and two-tenths of a percentage point from 3.3 percent in April 2022.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 5,300 over the month and 15,700 over the year. The Leisure & Hospitality sector had the largest employment gain over the month.
For the month of April 2023, twenty-nine counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 2.7 percent. Union County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 1.9 percent followed by Rankin County at 2.0 percent. Sharkey County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 9.1 percent followed by Issaquena County at 8.5 percent.
