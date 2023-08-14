For June 2023 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.4%, tied with five other counties as the sixth lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s June report.
Pontotoc County’s June 2023 rate of 3.4 percent was up from May's rate of 2.5 percent, but a decrease of five-tenths of a percentage point from June's 2022 rate of 3.9%.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for June 2023 was set at 14,600, an increase of 10 over the previous month but down 350 from June 2022.
For June 2023 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,100, a decrease of 120 from May and a decrease of 350 from June 2022.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in June 2023 was set at 500, an increase of 130 over May 2023 but a decrease of 80 from a year ago.
Unemployment rates for June 2023 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.8%, the lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 3.4%;
-Itawamba County at 3.6%;
-Lee County at 3.4%;
-Lafayette County at 3.3%;
-Monroe County at 4.5%;
-Calhoun County at 4.0%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.0%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in June 2023 included:
-Union- 2.8%;
-Rankin- 2.9%;
-Lamar- 3.1%;
-Madison- 3.2%;
-Lafayette- 3.3%;
-Pontotoc- 3.4%;
-Prentiss- 3.4%;
-Choctaw- 3.4%;
-DeSoto- 3.4%;
-Lee- 3.4%;
-Covington- 3.4%;
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 at 3.1 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. The unemployment rate has been at historic lows for five consecutive months. The rate decreased six-tenths of a percentage point when compared to the June 2022 rate of 3.7 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.6 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month but was unchanged over the year.
In June 2023, there were 1,172,500 jobs in Mississippi, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The number of nonfarm jobs decreased 3,000 over the month but increased 8,100 over the year. Industries registering the largest monthly employment losses were the Professional & Business Services sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 was 4.0 percent, increasing one percentage point over the month. When compared to the June 2022 rate of 4.7 percent, the rate decreased seven-tenths of a percentage point. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 at 3.8 percent increased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was unchanged over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment at 1,172,800 decreased 3,200 over the month but increased 15,600 from one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Professional & Business Services; Government; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities.
For the month of June 2023, twenty-nine counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.0 percent. Union County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of June at 2.8 percent followed by Rankin County at 2.9 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for June at 14.1 percent followed by Claiborne County at 9.7 percent.
