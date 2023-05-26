For March 2023 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.6%, tied with four other counties as the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s March report.
Pontotoc County’s March 2023 rate of 2.6 percent was down from February’s rate of 2.9 percent, and a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from March 2022.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for March 2023 was set at 14,610, compared to 14,580 in February and 15,040 in March a year ago.
For March 2023 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,240, up from 14,160 in February but down from 14620 in March 2022.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in March 2023 was set at 380, a decrease of 40 from February and March 2022.
Unemployment rates for March 2023 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.2, the lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 2.6%;
-Itawamba County at 3.0%;
-Lee County at 2.6%;
-Lafayette County at 2.5%;
-Monroe County at 4.2%;
-Calhoun County at 3.4%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.0%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in February 2023 included:
-Union- 2.2%;
-Rankin- 2.3%;
-Lamar- 2.4%;
-Madison- 2.5%;
-Lafayette- 2.5%;
-Scott- 2.5%;
-Desoto- 2.6%;
-Lee- 2.6%%;
-Pontotoc- 2.6%;
-Tippah- 2.6%;
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2023 at 3.5 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point. The rate for March is the lowest rate for Mississippi since the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics began calculating state unemployment rates for January 1976 forward. The March seasonally adjusted number of unemployed individuals at 44,000 is the lowest for the state since the series started in 1976. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.5 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and over the year ago.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, the number of nonfarm jobs in March 2023 decreased 1,800 over the month but increased 15,000 over the year. The Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector had the largest monthly employment decrease.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2023 was 3.1 percent, decreasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.2 percent. When compared to the March 2022 rate of 3.5 percent, the rate decreased four-tenths of a percentage point. The estimated number of unemployed decreased 1,500 over the month, while the employed total increased 7,700 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2023 at 3.6 percent decreased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was two-tenths of a percentage point below the year ago rate of 3.8 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 2,300 over the month but was 13,800 higher than one year ago. The largest monthly employment decreases were in the Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector; and the Manufacturing sector.
For the month of March 2023, thirty counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.1 percent. Union County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of March at 2.2 percent followed by Rankin County at 2.3 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for March at 8.4 percent followed by Issaquena County at 6.6 percent.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.