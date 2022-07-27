For May 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.9%, tied with six other Mississippi counties for fifth lowest in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s May report.
The May 2022 rate of 2.9 percent was up one-tenth of a percentage point from April 2022’s mark of 2.8 percent and 1.6 percent lower than May 2021’s jobless rate of 4.5 percent.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for May 2022 was set at 15,090, an increase of 20 over April 2022 and an increase of 50 over May a year ago.
For May 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,650, unchanged from the previous month and an increase of 290 over May a year ago.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in May 2022 was set at 440, an increase of 20 from April and down 240 from May 2021.
Unemployment rates for May 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.5%— lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 2.9%;
-Itawamba County at 2.9%;
-Lee County at 3.0%;
-Lafayette County at 2.8%;
-Monroe County at 3.4%;
-Calhoun County at 3.3%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.0%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in May 2022 included:
Union 2.5%;
Rankin 2.6%;
Lafayette 2.8%;
Lamar 2.8%;
DeSoto 2.9%;
Pontotoc 2.9%;
Itawamba 2.9%;
Madison 2.9%;
Prentiss 2.9%;
Tippah 2.9%;
May 2022 Seasonally Adjusted
Labor force data presented are rounded estimates.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2022 at 4.0 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to a new historic low. The rate was two percentage points lower than the 6.0 percent reported for May 2021. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.6 percent was unchanged over the month and decreased 2.2 percentage points from the year ago rate of 5.8 percent.
In May 2022, the number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 5,000 to 1,217,600. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 1,500 over the month to 50,100.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 1,300 more nonfarm jobs in May 2022. Over the year the number of nonfarm jobs has increased 29,100.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2022 was 3.8 percent, increasing two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.6 percent. When compared to May 2021, the rate decreased 2.1 percentage points over the year. The number of unemployed increased 2,000 over the month, while the employed total decreased 3,000. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2022 at 3.4 percent increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month but was 2.1 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 5.5 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment had an increase of 3,900 jobs over the month and had 28,900 more jobs than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Professional & Business Services; and Leisure & Hospitality.
For the month of May 2022, thirty-seven counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.8 percent. Union County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of May at 2.5 percent followed by Rankin County at 2.6 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for May at 13.8 percent followed by Claiborne County at 8.6 percent.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.