For July 2023 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.3%, fifth lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s July report.
Pontotoc County’s July 2023 rate of 3.3 percent was down one-tenth of a percentage point from June's rate of 3.4 percent, and a decrease of 1.1% from July's 2022 rate of 4.4%.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for July 2023 was set at 14,570, a decrease of 40 from June and a decrease of 540 from a year ago.
For July 2023 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,090, a decrease of 30 from June and a decrease of 360 from July 2022.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in July 2023 was set at 480, a decrease of 10 from June 2023 and a decrease of 180 from July 2022.
Unemployment rates for July 2023 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.9%, the lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 3.3%;
-Itawamba County at 3.8%;
-Lee County at 3.6%;
-Lafayette County at 3.4%;
-Monroe County at 4.7%;
-Calhoun County at 4.1%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.4%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in July 2023 included:
-Union- 2.9%;
-Rankin- 2.9%;
-Lamar- 3.1%;
-Madison- 3.2%;
-Pontotoc- 3.3%;
-Lafayette- 3.4%;
-Covington- 3.4%;
-DeSoto- 3.4%;
-Scott- 3.4%;
-Prentiss- 3.5%;
-Choctaw- 3.5%;
-Smith- 3.5%;
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2023 was 3.0 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and a decrease of eight-tenths of a percentage point over the year. This is the sixth consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been a record low. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.5 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and was unchanged over the year.
The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 700 in July to a record low 37,700. Since July 2022, the number of unemployed Mississippians has fallen by 9,700.
In July 2023, there were 1,173,400 nonfarm jobs in Mississippi, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The number of nonfarm jobs increased 400 over the month and 3,200 over the year. The Professional & Business Services sector had the largest monthly employment increase.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2023 at 4.0 percent was unchanged over the month. When compared to the July 2022 rate of 4.6 percent, the rate decreased six-tenths of a percentage point. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2023 at 3.8 percent was unchanged over the month and over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment at 1,164,000 decreased 9,100 over the month but was 6,500 higher than one year ago. The Government sector registered the largest monthly employment loss, followed by the Manufacturing sector and the Education & Health Services sector.
For the month of July 2023, thirty-one counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.0 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of July at 2.9 percent followed by Lamar County at 3.1 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for July at 14.8 percent followed by Claiborne County at 10.1 percent.
