For December 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.0%, tied with Alcorn, Lee, and Covington Counties as the 10th lowest jobless rates in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s December's report.
Pontotoc County’s December 2022 rate of 3.0 percent was unchanged from November’s 3.0 rate, but an increase of four-tenths of a percentage point over December 2021.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for December 2022 was set at 14,850, an increase of 110 over November 2022, but a decrease of 150 from December a year ago.
For December 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,410, an increase of 120 over November but a decrease of 190 from December 2021.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in December 2022 was set at 440, a decrease of 10 from November, but an increase of 40 over December a year ago.
Unemployment rates for December 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.5;
-Pontotoc County at 3.0%;
-Itawamba County at 3.2%;
-Lee County at 3.0%;
-Lafayette County at 2.4%;
-Monroe County at 4.3%;
-Calhoun County at 4.1%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.0%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in December 2022 included:
-Lafayette- 2.4%;
-Rankin- 2.5%;
-Lamar- 2.5%;
-Union-2.5%;
-Madison- 2.6%;
-Desoto- 2.7%;
-Prentiss- 2.8%;
-Scott- 2.8%;
-Tippah- 2.9%;
-Pontotoc-3.0;
-Lee 3.0%;
-Covington- 3.0%.
The past five years’ comparison of Pontotoc County’s unemployment rates for December showed: 3.0% in 2022; 2.6% in 2021; 4.7% in 2020; 3.8% in 2019; 4.1% in 2018; 3.4% in 2017.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 at 4.0 increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. The rate reported an over the year decrease of seven-tenths of a percentage point from 4.7 in December 2021. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.5 percent was decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
In December 2022, there were 500 more jobs in Mississippi than in November 2022, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Over the year since December 2021, the number of nonfarm jobs increased 500.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 at 3.4 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month. When compared to the December 2021 rate of 3.5 percent, the rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 2,700 over the month, while the employed total increased 700 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 at 3.3 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and four-tenths of a percentage point from the year ago rate of 3.7 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 5,500 over the month but was 400 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Government; Education & Health Services; Leisure & Hospitality; and Professional & Business Services.
For the month of December 2022, twenty-eight counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.4 percent. Lafayette County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of December at 2.4 percent followed by Lamar, Rankin, and Union Counties at 2.5 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for December at 11.7 percent followed by Claiborne County at 7.3 percent.