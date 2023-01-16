For November 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.1%, tied with Tippah County as the 10th lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s November report.
Pontotoc County’s November 2022 rate of 3.1 percent was down seven-tenths of a percentage point from October's rate of 3.8% but an increase of four-tenths of a percentage point over November 2021.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for November 2022 was set at 14,730, a decrease of 240 from October 2022 down 210 from November a year ago.
For November 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,280, a decrease of 120 from October and a decrease of 250 from November 2021.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in November 2022 was set at 450, a decrease of 120 from October but an increase of 40 over November a year ago.
Unemployment rates for November 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.6;
-Pontotoc County at 3.1%;
-Itawamba County at 3.2%;
-Lee County at 3.0%;
-Lafayette County at 2.6%;
-Monroe County at 3.5%;
-Calhoun County at 3.9%;
-Chickasaw County at 3.9%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in November 2022 included:
Lafayette- 2.6%;
Rankin- 2.7%;
Lamar- 2.7%;
Union-2.7%;
Madison- 2.9%;
Desoto- 2.9%;
Lee- 3.05;
Scott- 3.0%;
Pontotoc-3.1;
Tippah- 3.1.
The past five years’ comparison of Pontotoc County’s unemployment rates for November showed: 3.1% in 2022; 2.7% in 2021; 4.7% in 2020; 4.2% in 2019; 3.8% in 2018; 3.6% in 2017.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2022 at 3.9 percent increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 4.7 percent reported for November 2021. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.7 percent was unchanged over the month but was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year ago rate of 4.2 percent.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 1,154,400 jobs in Mississippi in November 2022. The number of nonfarm jobs increased 2,100 over the month and 1,400 over the year. The Professional & Business Services sector had the largest monthly employment increase.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2022 was 3.7 percent, increasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.4 percent. When compared to the November 2021 rate of 3.6 percent, the rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2022 at 3.4 percent was unchanged over the month and was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year ago rate of 3.9 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 4,300 over the month and 1,200 from one year ago. The industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Professional & Business Services.
For the month of November 2022, thirty-one counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.7 percent. Lafayette County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of November at 2.6 percent followed by Lamar, Rankin and Union Counties at 2.7 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for November at 11.4 percent followed by Humphreys County at 7.6 percent.
