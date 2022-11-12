For September 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.2%, tied with Lee and Choctaw Counties as the 12th lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s September report.
Pontotoc County’s September 2022 rate of 3.2 percent was down one-tenth of a percentage point from August’s rate of 3.3% and a decrease of five-tenths of a point from September 2021.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for September 2022 was set at 14,970, a decrease of 80 from August 2022 but an increase of 70 over September a year ago.
For September 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,490, a decrease of 60 from August but an increase of 120 over September 2021.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in September 2022 was set at 480, a decrease of 20 from August and a decrease of 50 from September a year ago.
Unemployment rates for September 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.8;
-Pontotoc County at 3.2%;
-Itawamba County at 3.1%;
-Lee County at 3.2%;
-Lafayette County at 2.7%;
-Monroe County at 3.6%;
-Calhoun County at 4.0%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.6%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in September 2022 included:
Lafayette- 2.7%;
Rankin- 2.7%;
Lamar- 2.8%;
Union-2.8%;
Madison- 2.9%;
Desoto- 3.0%;
Prentiss-3.0%;
Covington- 3.1%;
Itawamba- 3.1%;
Scott- 3.1%;
Tippah- 3.1%;
Choctaw-3.2%;
Lee- 3.25%;
Pontotoc- 3.2%
The past five years’ comparison of Pontotoc County’s unemployment rates for September showed: 3.2% in 2022; 3.6% in 2021; 5.4% in 2020; 4.4% in 2019; 3.7% in 2018; 3.8% in 2017.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 at 3.6 percent remained at the lowest level ever recorded for the state. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 1.4 percentage points lower than the 5.0 percent reported for September 2021. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month from 3.7 to 3.5 percent and was 1.2 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 4.7 percent.
In September 2022, the number of jobs in Mississippi at 1,154,900 increased 1,000 from August 2022, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Since August 2021, the number of jobs has increased 14,100. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; and Government.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.7 percent, unchanging from the previous month and decreasing one percentage point from a year ago. The number of employed Mississippians increased two hundred over the month while the number of unemployed Mississippians increased one hundred over the month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 at 3.3 percent decreased five-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 1.3 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.6 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 400 over the month and was 8,300 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Government and Education & Health Services.
For the month of September 2022, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.7 percent. Lafayette and Rankin Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of September at 2.7 percent followed by Lamar and Union Counties at 2.8 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for September at 13.9 percent followed by Claiborne County at 8.7 percent.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.