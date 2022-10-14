For August 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.3%, tied with Covington County for the 13th lowest rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s August report.
Pontotoc County’s August 2022 rate of 3.3 percent was down seven-tenths of a percentage point from July’s rate of 4.0% and a decrease of 1.1 percent from August 2021.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for August 2022 was set at 15,070, a decrease of 150 from July 2022 but an increase of 70 over August a year ago.
For August 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,570, a decrease of 40 from July but an increase of 230 over August 2021.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in August 2022 was set at 500, a decrease of 110 from July and a decrease of 160 from August a year ago.
Unemployment rates for August 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.7
-Pontotoc County at 3.3%;
-Itawamba County at 3.0%;
-Lee County at 3.1%;
-Lafayette County at 2.9%;
-Monroe County at 3.8%;
-Calhoun County at 4.0%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.6%.
Counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in August 2022 included:
-Rankin-2.7%;
-Union- 2.7%;
Lamar- 2.8%;
-DeSoto-2.9%;
-Lafayette 2.9;
-Madison 2.9;
-Itawamba 3.0;
-Choctaw 3.1;
-Lee 3.15;
-Prentiss 3.1%;
-Scott 3.1%;
Tippah 3.1
The past five years’ comparison of Pontotoc County’s unemployment rates for August showed: 3.3% in 2022; 4.4% in 2021; 5.8% in 2020; 4.9% in 2019; 4.0% in 2018; 4.0% in 2017.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 3.6 percent, unchanged over the month. The rate decreased 1.7 percentages point when compared to the August 2021 rate of 5.3 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.7 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 1.5 percentage points from the year ago rate of 5.2 percent.
In August 2022, the Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, decreased 2,400 over the month to 1,265,800. The number of unemployed Mississippians fell over the month by 800 to 45,300. The number of unemployed Mississippians is the least unemployed since the series started in 1976.
In August 2022, the number of jobs in Mississippi at 1,151,500 decreased 8,300 from July, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Since August 2021, the number of jobs has increased 11,800. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Government; Professional & Business Services; and Construction.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 3.8 percent, decreasing six-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.4 percent. When compared to the August 2021 rate of 5.7 percent, the rate decreased 1.9 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 9,300 over the month, while the employed total decreased 13,400 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 at 3.8 percent was unchanged over the month and was 1.5 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 5.3 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 1,400 over the month but was 13,700 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Leisure & Hospitality; Professional & Business Services; and Construction.
For the month of August 2022, thirty-four counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.8 percent. Rankin and Union counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of August at 2.7 percent followed by Lamar County at 2.8 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for August at 14.3 percent followed by Claiborne County at 9.0 percent.
