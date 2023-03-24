Pontotoc Elementary School has set kindergarten pre-registration for Friday (March 31) from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Student information needed to complete registration includes:
-child’s birth certificate;
-child’s original immunization 121 Form;
-child’s social security card;
-two proofs of residency, such as: utility bills, lease agreement or mortgage document. Proofs must be current within 60 days of registration and show parent/guadian’s name and physical address where the child is living.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
