The Pontotoc Historical Society will host a special program on April 13 featuring award winning author/publisher Lawrence Wells.
Wells wrote "Living in Faulkner's Shadow: A memoir," published by the University Press of Mississippi, which provides an insider's look at life in William Faulkner's inner circle.
Wells is also director of Yoknapatawpha Press in Oxford, which he established with his late wife Dean Faulkner Wells, who was William Faulkner's only niece.
Wells cofounded "the Faulkner Newsletter and Yoknapatawpha Review, wrote two historical novels and was awarded the 2014 Faulkner Wisdom gold medal for narrative non-fiction.
The April 13 program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
