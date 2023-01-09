(Editor’s Note: Board members present at the January 3 meeting included Aldermen David Anderson and Jeff Stafford and Alderwoman Lena Chew.)
At the first 2023 board meeting Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples briefed aldermen on nine projects he hopes will get high priority over the coming year.
Mayor Peeples said the city is applying for a $300,000 state grant to expand the large rental pavilion located on the west side of the First Choice Bank Gateway.
“We’re hoping to get enough grant money to expand the pavilion another 75 feet, which would double its size,” Peeples said. “ It would extend the pavilion out to the end of the concreted area where we landscaped and added the new entry way steps last fall.
“We’re also hoping to pave the parking lot area where the old natural gas building was torn down when they moved down by the police station.”
Peeples said at least three hotel developers have expressed serious interest recently in building a facility out on the Highway 278 four lane frontage road, which is named Goodwin Drive.
“Several developers are seriously looking to build a hotel out there,” Peeples said. “We’ve been disappointed before about a hotel coming, but different folks are looking at it now. And once we get that first one, we’ll get another one.”
Peeples told the board he’s confident the city will be approved soon for a $1.1-million federal grant to help construct a new four-bay fire station at the corner of Reynolds and Columbia Streets.
“We already have a $750,000 state grant approved for the project,” Peeples said. “We’re awaiting final confirmation on the federal grant. That would give us at least $1.8-million in grant money towards a new fire station, which we need. With the schools and the Main Street traffic, Reynolds Street would be a better location for everyone.”
Once funds are secured for building a new location for the downtown fire station, Mayor Peeples said he hopes to develop plans for renovating the Pontotoc City Hall on Main Street.
“I’m hoping we can get an architect involved and make use of the new space we would have once the fire station moves out and have better facilities to serve the public and more room for our employees, “ Peeples said.
In another fire department matter, Peeples said that inspection of all 500 city fire hydrants is continuing.
“A few months ago the board approved contracting with Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant and Supply Co. of New Albany to inspect all of our fire hydrants and see if they are operational and determine what kinds of repairs are needed of there is a problem,” he said.
Mayor Peeples said that the police department is looking to purchase eight Flock safety license plate reader cameras. The cameras would be strategically placed in the city to capture vehicle license plates and car descriptions.
“These cameras would give us real-time alerts if they read a license plate of a stolen vehicle,” said Police Chief Randy Tutor. “It would be a $20,000 a year investment to operate but these cameras would be an invaluable tool for our law enforcement officers and our investigators. It would give us eyes over all the major streets of the city.”
Mayor Peeples told the board he would love to see new lighting installed on the grounds of the Pontotoc Community House property, located at the corner of Main and Oxford Streets.
“Lots of people rent the Community House for weddings, parties and other functions,” Peeples noted. “We’ve made improvements to the heating and cooling units up there and Terry Lynn Donaldson and his guys have the grounds looking really nice. We would love to see some outside lighting added to enhance the grounds there.”
Peeples said that paving projects this year will focus on smaller areas of the city, rather than streets.
“We have paving needs out at Howard Stafford Park, plus some parking lots and at the city cemetery,” he said.
In other new business Pontotoc Aldermen directed the city’s natural gas system consultant to negotiate a gas purchasing contract with MW Components (formerly Pontotoc Springs).
MW Components, who is the second largest purchaser of natural gas from the city of Pontotoc’s Natural Gas System, notified city officials they wish to purchase their gas at a yearly fixed rate rather than a monthly fluctuating market rate.
The contract will be prepared by consultant Howard Randolph, who is employed by UMC Solutions, the purchasing, supply and storage company for Pontotoc Natural Gas.
“MW Components officials feel that a yearly fixed rate will help them with budgeting for the entire year,” Mayor Peeples said. “The negotiated price will still include the city’s maintenance and operation fee.”
In another matter, no objection was voiced concerning land owner Jack Savely’s request to rezone property at 244 Highway 15 South from Commercial C-1 to single family residential R-8. The board unanimously approved the rezoning 3-0.
In other business, the board directed land owner Linda Russell to confer with city building inspector Terry Williamson regarding her options concerning a vacant mobile home at 159 Pearson Street in Pontotoc.
In another matter, sewer department heard Terry Conlee informed the board that the city’s sewer lines were not to blame for a sewage backup into a house at 207 Simmons Creek Drive.
“Our lines were clear and no other residents out there had any problem, so we’re not responsible for the $1,000 deductible that the homeowner is requesting,” Conlee said. “The trouble was on her line.”
In other business, the mayor and aldermen directed Aldeman-at-large Jeff Stafford to pursue a $100,000 recreation trail grant which would be used for improving handicapped accessibility at Howard Stafford Park.
“If we can get it approved it could be used for paving and improving accessibility to those lower piers for the handicapped,” Stafford said.
Aldermen also approved the two consent agenda items, which included:
-water adjustments;
-payroll for December totaling $556,329.82.
The board voted to meet again on January 17 at 6 p.m.
