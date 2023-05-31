Are you ready for some Saturday night shopping? How about some strolling down Main Street enjoying chatting with folks while you peruse what vendors have to offer and listen to music? Then you need to be in Pontotoc this Saturday.
Alissa Harris, one of four co-owners of Bookends on Main Street said “Pontotoc Nights” will be launching on Saturday, June 3.
“Pontotoc Nights will be a monthly Saturday evening event spanning from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and featuring only local vendors and live acoustic music,” Harris said. “It will all be family friendly. We’re hoping this can invigorate business for all our neighbors and create new customers for everyone.”
“We did a customer survey and the negative and positive feedback all noted a lack of activity in the afternoon and weekends,” Harris said. “Right now most businesses close before or by 6 p.m. Vendors can come and set up near the sidewalks, but it won’t require any road closures and won’t block any businesses’ front or doors. Hopefully other downtown businesses will join it and stay open too.”
“We have an amazing farmer’s market, beautiful shops and antique stores run by warm, genuine people. We’ve got great restaurants, food trucks, all local to Pontotoc. We have a beautiful trail to follow for miles. Why not end a Saturday under downtown’s street lights, shopping more small town goods, enjoying local food and listening to some live music?”
This is an effort to extend business hours one Saturday each month through September to attract more customers.
