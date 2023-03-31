The National Weather Service in Memphis has upgraded the threat for severe weather tonight in the Pontotoc County area to a level 5 out of 5 scale.
According to the National Weather Service forecast office widespread severe storms are expected tonight. Level 5 storms are defined as “long-lived, widespread and particularly intense. Storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes (some strong and long-tracked) are possible."
The timing for the storms in the Pontotoc County area are greatest after 7 p.m. tonight and continuing until maybe midnight. Storms will be moving in from the northwest.
Pontotoc Electric Power Associaton Manager Frankie Moorman said power crews are readying trucks, supplies and chainsaws in anticipation of possible widespread damage.
WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan was on a live FaceBook broadcast shortly before noon and he showed an iPad picture of the increased risk for more severe storms tonight.
“Our confidence level of stronger storms and more possible long lived tornadoes has increased to a level 5, the highest,” Laubhan said. “Our confidence has increased in the likelihood of rotating thunderstorms producing tornadoes.”
“I hope we’re wrong and this forecast is a bust and tomorrow everyone can be saying that Laubhan got it all wrong. Be smart, be safe, prepare now to have a strong safe place to take shelter. Call your friends and family and show them this latest forecast. And pray that God will intervene on our behalf and everyone will be safe.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&