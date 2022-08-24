Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that clerks at six Pontotoc businesses were recently issued citations for selling alcoholic beverages to underaged customers.
"Due to numerous complaints of some retail businesses in the city of Pontotoc selling alcoholic beverages to underaged individuals, the criminal investigation division of the Pontotoc Police Dept. conducted numerous compliance checks on Thursday, August 18," Chief Tutor said.
"During the operation, six businesses were cited for selling alcohol to person, or persons, under the age of 21. Each person cited during the compliance operation was given a date to appear in Pontotoc Municipal Court to answer to the charges brought."
Tutor said selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor crime. The clerk who sold the beverage to an underage person is given the citation.
According to the city of Pontotoc's beer and light wine ordinance, "any sell of beer or light wine to a minor shall be punishable for a fine or not more than $1,000 for a first offense, one year suspension of selling privilege on a second offense within one year of first offense."
"The fine for selling beer to a minor is usually $680 and the employee gets the ticket," Tutor said. "For a second offense within a year the store can lose its selling privilege for a year."
"Possession of alcohol by anyone under age 21 carries a $385 fine," he said.
Chief Tutor said routine compliance checks have a three-fold purpose.
"First of all these underage kids need to know that we're checking and they can be fined," Tutor said. "Secondly we want the moms and dads out there to know that we're checking to see if the stores are checking the age of folks buying alcohol. And third, we want businesses to know we're checking to see if they're complying with the city ordinance."
"Anyone not complying with the law is subject to being prosecuted."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.