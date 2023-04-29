Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for March 2023 included five felony arrest and 1,171 calls for service in the city of Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests in March included:
-Denham P. Ruth, 25, Highway 15, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Justin L. Shaw, 33, West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-William N. Rosenbaum, 25, Magnolia Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; possession of weapon by felon; possession of marijuana with intent; trafficking a controlled substance; bond set $75,000;
-Edward D. O'Conner, 44, Molly Barr Road, Oxford; charged with possession controlled substance; bond set $5,000;
-Keitheral J. Merritt, 31, Road 1463, Nettleton; charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance; bond set $25,00.
In addition to the 1,171 calls for service, police activity in March included issuing 159 traffic citations, making 50 misdemeanor arrests and working 24 accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-41 for speeding;
-21 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-29 for no proof of insurance;
-21 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-4 for DUI;
-12 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-31 for other traffic violations.
