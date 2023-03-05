A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for January 2023 included five felony arrests and 1,218 calls for service in the city of Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests in January included:
-James A. Bishop, 45, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set $5,000;
-Diana Cruz, 29, of Veterans Highway West, Pontotoc; charged with identity theft; bond set at 5,000;
-Jose E. Maldonado, 40, of Highway 9 North, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-William J. Ard, 36, of Farris Road, Mantachie;charged with possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Stephen M. Garner, Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with burglary; bond $5,000.
In addition to the 1,218 calls for service, police activity in January included issuing 304 traffic citations, making 61 misdemeanor arrests and working 31 accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-64 for speeding;
-50 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-72 for no proof of insurance;
-29 for misdemeanor drug offense;
-8 for DUI;
-32 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-49 for other traffic violations.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
