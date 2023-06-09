On Thursday (June 8) night in Biloxi Pontotoc Police Department K-9/patrol officer Zach Holloway (third from right above) was honored as the 2023 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Association’s Officer of the Year. Family and fellow law enforcement officials congratulating Holloway on his selection included (l-r) his dad Mike, mom Melanie, wife Megan, daughter Lyza Jade Pontotoc Deputy Chief Bob Poe and Police Chief Randy Tutor (not pictured is Pontotoc Investigator Sgt. Jake Chisholm who nominated Holloway for the award).
On Thursday (June 8) night in Biloxi Pontotoc Police Department K-9/patrol officer Zach Holloway was honored as the 2023 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Association’s (MLEOA) Officer of the Year.
Holloway, 33, a native of Pontotoc joined the Pontotoc Police Department in 2019.
MLEOA officials said that Holloway was a unanimous choice for the award based on his performance under heavy gunfire at a gun battle in the town of Sherman on March 29.
Holloway was one of the first among 30 law enforcement officers in the area who answered the Sherman Police Department’s call for assistance with an active shooter near apartments on the corner of East Witt Street and Sixth Avenue.
“This award to officer Holloway is well deserved to say the least,” said Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor. “Zach was probably the most instrumental in stopping the attack that morning in Sherman. When he arrived on scene his patrol car was immediately hit by three bullets. He was wounded by shrapnel from one of those bullets, but he continued to pursue the suspect until the shooter was taken down. This was a 47 minute gun battle in almost total darkness at 3 a.m. Zach was a warrior, his performance was outstanding and we’re proud of him. He never stopped. “
Holloway was nominated for the award by Pontotoc Investigator Sgt. Jake Chisholm.
“I just want to say thanks for all the calls and prayers I’ve received,” said Holloway, when asked about the award.
Sherman resident Christopher Allen Ezell, Jr., 21, has been charged with 20 counts of attempted murder in connection for allegedly shooting more than 60 rounds at law enforcement officers during the incident. Police officials said there was no clear motive why Ezell began shooting that morning. Ezell remains in the Pontotoc County Jail on $2-million bond.
