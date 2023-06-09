14 award to policeman_3799.jpg

On Thursday (June 8) night in Biloxi Pontotoc Police Department K-9/patrol officer Zach Holloway (third from right above) was honored as the 2023 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Association’s Officer of the Year. Family and fellow law enforcement officials congratulating Holloway on his selection included (l-r) his dad Mike, mom Melanie, wife Megan, daughter Lyza Jade Pontotoc Deputy Chief Bob Poe and Police Chief Randy Tutor (not pictured is Pontotoc Investigator Sgt. Jake Chisholm who nominated Holloway for the award).

