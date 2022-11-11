Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens announced Friday (Nov. 11) afternoon that she will be resigning her post at the end of June 2023 and will retire at the end of September next year.
“I am resigning at the end of June (2023) and then I’ll be with the school district for another three months to help with the new transition and then retire at the end of September,” Bivens said late Friday evening. “I’ve got some things going on, it’s time to take a break and focus on some other things."
Bivens was hired as Pontotoc City School Superintendent in 2016-2017.
“It’s been a good seven years and the school district’s in a really good place,” Bivens said. “It’s a good time for me to step aside and open the door for new leadership. I’m ready to retire and it’s time for a change that will lead to growth.”
Pontotoc City School Board President Phyllis High said that Dr. Bivens informed the board of her decision at the school board meeting Thursday (Nov. 10) night.
“We will have to set a plan and start a process soon of looking for a replacement for Dr. Bivens,” High said. “The school board’s next meeting is set for December 15 (2022).”
