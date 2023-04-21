After deciding Friday morning that four of 11 affidavit ballots qualified to be counted in the final tally, Pontotoc election officials said that voting results showed candidates Jay Hughes and Rosalind Key will be on the May 11 runoff ballot for Pontotoc Ward One Alderman.
“Runoff candidates will be Rosalind Key who received 53 total votes and Jesse “Jay” Hughes who received 98 votes,” said Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain. "Results do not include 2 absentee votes that were mailed out without being returned at this time, however the difference in votes will not change the outcome for runoff candidates.”
Rosalind Key’s 53 votes edged out third place finisher Monica Lindsey who received 50 votes.
Top vote getter Jay Hughes received two of the affidavit votes, while Key and Lindsey each received one of the four affidavit ballot votes counted on Friday.
Final results showed:
-Jay Hughes with 98 votes;
-Rosalind Key with 53 votes;
-Monica Lindsey with 50 votes;
-Jeremy Hall with 43 votes;
-Janice Keys with 33 votes;
-Willie Johnson with six votes;
-and Timothy Boone with four votes.
The runoff election is set for Thursday, May 11, and all votes will be cast at the Pontotoc Community House. The poll will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chickasaw,
southeastern Yalobusha, Calhoun and southern Pontotoc Counties
through 445 PM CDT...
At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Pittsboro to near Slate Springs. Movement
was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Houston, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate
Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Banner, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big
Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn, Reid, Loyd and Ellard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH