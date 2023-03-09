At their March 7 meeting the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen officially set April 20 as the date for a special city election to elect a new Ward One board member to complete the unexpired term of Pontotoc Alderwoman Lena Chewe who died February 20.
The deadline for qualifying to run as a candidate in the Ward One special election is March 31, 2023.
To qualify to run, candidates will have to secure signatures of at least 50 registered and verified voters in Ward One. Candidates may pick up election packets at Pontotoc City Hall.
The term of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
Absentee voting will begin two weeks prior to the April 20 special election.
Aldermen addressed 14 new business items on the March 7 agenda, including:
-approved purchase of 12 new garbage receptacles for Howard Stafford Park at $577 each from MAGCor.; Trash Can Warehouse submitted a bid of $789 each;
-accepted resignation of police officer Heath Gobbell who is returning to the Fulton Police Dept;
- agreed to hire painter Barney Harris to repaint the bathrooms and hand rails at Howard Stafford Park for a $4,200 labor fee;
- accepted the bid of Image Screen Printing for park and rec uniforms by a 3-2 vote (Mayor Bob Peeples broke the 2-2 tie); Premiere Printing also bid on the uniforms;
-approved a request from Mayor Peeples to advertise for bids to pave the parking lot at the First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion (from Reynolds Street to the new north steps) and a small section of access road in the Pontotoc City Cemetery;
-approved annual funding of $3,000 (from tourism) to the WIN Job Center in Pontotoc which is operated by Itawamba Community College;
-approved building plans from Tractor Supply Company for their new store under construction on Highway 15 north;
-appointed Danny Whitworth to the Pontotoc Housing Authority Board for a two year term ending January 1, 2025;
-approved the lone bid from Patton Construction Co. to remove the old 911 metal office building located on Reynolds Street; in lieu of payment Patton Co. will keep the salvageable materials; that location on Reynolds will be used as the site of the new Pontotoc Fire Station;
-approved purchase of four city of Pontotoc Flags for $1,260.00 from Premiere Printing in Pontotoc (tourism funds will be used);
-approved a contract between M. W. Components and city of Pontotoc Natural Gas Co.; M.W. Components is the second largest customer of Pontotoc Natural Gas; under the contract M.W. Components will contract an annual price on the open market for the gas and the city of Pontotoc will be the supplier;
-approved a payment of $66,062.50 to JBHM Architecture from state funds for designs for the new Pontotoc Fire Station which is to be built on Reynolds St.; city officials hope to advertise for bids on the new fire dept. next month;
-approved the plans for construction of a five lane bowling alley on Highway 15 north by developer Freddie Goins, who is constructing a family entertainment center adjacent to Wade John Deere sales.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-February payroll totaling $576,237.83;
-for Rusty Collums, Terri Flaherty and Jessica McLevain to attend MS Natural Gas Association 44th conference in Orange Beach, AL, July 11-14, 2023. (Travel, lodging meal per diem)
-pay $200 dues with city credit card for MS Association of Chiefs of Police for Randy Tutor and Bob Poe;
—for Randy Tutor and Bob Poe to attend the Chiefs Association Summer Conference in Biloxi, MS, June 19-23, 2023;
-gas rates effective March 1, 2023, at $9.37, with an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $5.37.
-to pay for notary packet, fees and insurance package in the amount of $198.90 with the city card.
