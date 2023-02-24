Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said Friday that April 20 is the planned date for a special city election to elect a new Ward One board member to complete the unexpired term of Pontotoc Alderwoman Lena Chewe who died February 20.
Funeral services for Chewe, who served almost 12 years as alderwoman, are set for Saturday (Feb. 25) in the Pontotoc High School gymnasium.
Mayor Peeples said the election date and qualifying deadlines will be officially adopted when the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday night, March 7.
“When the board meets March 7 a vacancy will be officially declared and the election and qualifying will be set in accordance with state statute,” Peeples said. “But we’ve polled the other four board members and Thursday, April 20, 2023, is our planned date for the special election.”
Peeples said the tentative deadline for qualifying to run as a candidate in the Ward One special election is March 31, 2023.
“To qualify to run, candidates will have to secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in Ward One and turn it in for verification,” Peeples said.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said it’s anticipated that Ward One candidates may pick up election packets at Pontotoc City Hall beginning Wednesday, March 8.
“After the election date is officially adopted at the March 7 meeting everything will be set in place and candidates can come by city hall and get all the information they need,” McLevain said.
The term of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
Chewe was first elected as alderwoman during a special election on August 30, 2011, following the July 2011 death of her husband Terry Chewe, who served as Pontotoc’s Ward One Alderman for 34 years. She was elected to her first full term of office in 2013. Chewe was unopposed for re-election in 2017 and 2021.
