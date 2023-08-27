Mac Huddleston

Pontotoc's State Representative Mac Huddleston

Dr. Elton Mac Huddleston, 79, passed away on August 27, 2023, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi, after a life marked by service to his fellow man. He was born September 16, 1943, and was raised in Holmes County, Mississippi, by his beloved grandparents. He graduated from Durant High School and later went on to Mississippi State University, where he studied accounting and was a member of the ROTC. After graduating from MSU, he served in the United States Army, flying helicopters in Vietnam, and later serving as a flight instructor. He held the rank of Captain and was recipient of the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross, among others. After his military service, he obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University and worked as a veterinarian in north Mississippi, including Pontotoc. He worked for several years for his alma mater, Mississippi State, in both the College of Veterinary Medicine, where he was among the first faculty, and the Division of Development before eventually settling back in Pontotoc, where he was known by his friends as "Dr. Mac" and worked many years as a large animal veterinarian and was executive secretary of the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association and Mississippi Board of Veterinary Medicine. Later in his career, he served the citizens of Pontotoc County as sheriff's deputy and later criminal investigator for the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department before being elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives, where he served the people of District 15 from 2008 until his death. In the legislature, he served as chairman of the University and Colleges and Ethics committees and was previously vice-chairman of the Appropriations committee. He was a longtime member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc and led the Praise Sunday school class for many years.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you